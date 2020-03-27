Things You Can Do To Reduce Stress And Anxiety Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

With the Covid-19 lockdown being imposed to curb the virus spread, most of the people are now working from home. It can be quite difficult to get your stress and anxiety under control when you are in quarantine. Even amid the Covid-19 lockdown, there are a lot of things you can do to reduce stress at the comfort of your home. Here are a few tips to follow on how to reduce anxiety.

Things you can do to reduce stress amid Covid-19 lockdown

Reduce Caffeine intake

Caffeine is known to worsen and trigger anxiety. Therefore, one of the most important things you can do to reduce stress is by reducing your caffeine intake. It is also necessary to cut-back on drug and alcohol use as they are also known to trigger anxiety and stress.

Washing dishes

Various studies have proved that washing dishes can prove to be therapeutic and can relieve anxiety and stress. The activity is indeed known to trigger a positive state of mind. Studies have shown that it relieves stress, reduces anxiety, lowers the risk for depression and contribute to improved sleep quality.

Sleep

Another great way to quickly get your anxiety under control is to take a nap. While a nap may be a temporary solution to control anxiety, it is also necessary that you follow a proper sleep schedule. You will notice your anxiety and stress level reducing on its own once you start following a set sleep and waking-up cycle.

Writing

Writing has also proven to be a therapeutic activity when it comes to fighting stress and anxiety. Since there is no liberty to step out during the Covid-19 lockdown other than for buying essentials, writing is great to fight anxiety. Writing down what makes you anxious or things that are stressing you out can actually reduce your anxiety.

Eat healthy

With a healthy sleep schedule, it is also necessary to follow a healthy diet. Whether you know it or not, your eating habits heavily affect your anxiety and stress. Eating healthy and eating right is one of the easiest things you can do to reduce stress and anxiety.

