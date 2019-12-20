What Is The Difference Between Vaping And E-cigarettes? All You Need To Know

While both e-cigarettes and vape are used for the common purpose of vaping, there is a significant difference between the two. The major difference is their appearance wherein e-cigarettes look kike normal cigarettes but a vape tends to be shaped like a fountain pen. Vapes are considered to be more advanced than e-cigarettes due to superior battery life. Vapes also have a more diversified flavour than e-cigarettes. Vape also is much more beneficial than e-cigarettes in regulating your nicotine intake.

Also Read: UK Man Accidentally Blows Up Car By Lighting Cigarette After Spraying Air Freshener

The total number of traditional tobacco users have decreased considerably

Officials could not reveal what exactly impacted the growing popularity of the vaping devices is turning the attention of the consumers away from traditional tobacco products. WHO officials also said that they plan to unveil a report on the usage of e-cigarettes next year. The research team had further reported a substantial decrease in male and female smoking rates internationally. However, the drop was not enough to offset the overall growth in the population. The total number of female tobacco users shrunk considerably since 2000 but the overall number of male users are continuing to rise.

Also Read: WHO Sees Tobacco Drop Among Men, But Vaping Effects Unclear

Total number of male tobacco users expected to decline by 5 million by 2025

The total number of tobacco using population amounts to more than 1.3 billion people. However, the number is expected to change at regular intervals. According to reports, WHO has estimated the number of male tobacco users will decline by approximately more than 1 million and by 5 million by the year 2025. The agency said that the decrease is mainly by a decline in the number of males who primarily use smokeless tobacco. The WHO report also found that countries in Southeast Asia still has the world's highest amount of tobacco use. This number is 45 per cent amongst males and females aged 15 and older.

Also Read: New York Could Try To Keep Alive Flavored E-cigarette Ban

Also Read: E-cigarette Legislation 'all Bark No Bite', Diluted Under Industry Influence