UK Man Accidentally Blows Up Car By Lighting Cigarette After Spraying Air Freshener

UK News

UK Smoker blows up his car after using too much air-freshener and then deciding to light a cigarette. The cigarette caused a huge explosion but no one injured.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
UK smoker blows up car after using too much air-freshener

A smoker in the United Kingdom blew off his car windscreen in an explosion that left his car damaged after he lit a cigarette. An enormous bang was reported in Manchester by eyewitnesses on Saturday, December 14. According to reports, the explosion was strong enough to shake nearby buildings.

'Excessive use of Air-Freshener' blows up car 

Before having a smoke the man had sprayed a lot of air freshener inside the car according to reports. He was parked in a busy street in Halifax in West Yorkshire. The driver of the car has not been named but it was confirmed that he only suffered from minor injuries after the explosion. The explosion also damaged the windows at nearby businesses.
Police told the unnamed man that things could have been much worse and warned him about the dangers of aerosol cans and open flames. After the explosion, the police cordoned off the street and waited for the fire brigade.

One twitter user who was in an adjacent bar during the explosion said that it was an enormous bang and the driver who seemed to climb out after the explosion seemed fine. 

Another user on the internet after hearing the cause of the explosion remarked how the Darwin award would go to the driver of the car.

