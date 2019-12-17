UK Man Accidentally Blows Up Car By Lighting Cigarette After Spraying Air Freshener

A smoker in the United Kingdom blew off his car windscreen in an explosion that left his car damaged after he lit a cigarette. An enormous bang was reported in Manchester by eyewitnesses on Saturday, December 14. According to reports, the explosion was strong enough to shake nearby buildings.

'Excessive use of Air-Freshener' blows up car

Before having a smoke the man had sprayed a lot of air freshener inside the car according to reports. He was parked in a busy street in Halifax in West Yorkshire. The driver of the car has not been named but it was confirmed that he only suffered from minor injuries after the explosion. The explosion also damaged the windows at nearby businesses.

Police told the unnamed man that things could have been much worse and warned him about the dangers of aerosol cans and open flames. After the explosion, the police cordoned off the street and waited for the fire brigade.

Fountian Street in Halifax was closed due to an explosion involving a car on Saturday afternoon, 14th Dec.

Excessive use of an air freshener was the cause. When the driver lit a cigarette the outcome was dramatic. pic.twitter.com/wfk00bf0GG — WYFRS Investigation (@WYFRSFireInvest) December 16, 2019

One twitter user who was in an adjacent bar during the explosion said that it was an enormous bang and the driver who seemed to climb out after the explosion seemed fine.

A car explosion in Halifax Town Centre. What an enormous bang. I was in an adjacent bar.

Emergency services on scene in moments @WYFRS @WYP_Halifax @CMBC_CSRT @YorksAmbulance

Unbelievably the driver just climbed out. Thankfully there appears to be no injuries. #Calderdale pic.twitter.com/1yQkbndIjn — Craig Chew-Moulding (@CraigMoulding) December 14, 2019

Another user on the internet after hearing the cause of the explosion remarked how the Darwin award would go to the driver of the car.

