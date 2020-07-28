COVID-19: Immune System Responses Can Help Predict Severe Outcomes, Says Study

Scientists studying coronavirus patients have found how the immune system of different patients respond to COVID-19 and can now identify those at high risk of dying by predicting outcomes and can prescribe them drugs accordingly. According to the latest study conducted by scientists at Yale University, the varying immune system responses can help predict the outcomes in coronavirus patients as to who will experience moderate consequences and who will suffer life-threatening consequences.

The scientists from the Yale University analysed 113 COVID-19 patients admitted to Yale-New Haven Hospital (YNHH) between March 18 to May 27 and studied their immune responses. The study published in the journal Nature on July 27 says that patients with moderate coronavirus symptoms showed a decrease in viral load and immune responses over time as opposed to patients with severe symptoms, who not only displayed many immune responses but also had a lot of viral loads. However, early signs in both patients with moderate and severe symptoms were similar.

Need combination therapy

"Our comprehensive analysis of soluble plasma factors revealed a broad misfiring of immune effectors in COVID-19 patients, with early predictive markers, distinct dynamics between types of immune responses, among moderate and severe disease outcomes. These results suggest that COVID-19 late-stage pathology may be driven primarily by host immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 and highlight the need for combination therapy to block other cytokines highly represented by these clusters, including inflammasome-dependent cytokines and type-2 cytokines," the study said.

