VR New Way To Reduce Stress & Discomfort In Medical Treatment For Young Patients: Study

A Virtual Reality (VR) treatment can reduce stress and discomfort in young adolescents who are going through certain unpleasant medical treatments such as peripheral intravenous catheter placement (PIVC) and others, as per recent research published in JAMA Network.

In the case of the putting of a peripheral intravenous catheter (PIVC) or the collection of blood samples, several young patients confront immense anxiety and pain who are subjected to such painful medical procedures on a regular basis. This further leads to the increase in threat for needle phobia, anxiousness, and lack of adherence. Thus, these experiences of the patients increase the treatment discomfort in the future. Furthermore, routine treatments can sometimes cause a negative impact on the emotions or traumatic responses, particularly in individuals with chronic illnesses who are undergoing medical therapy that requires regular intravenous access.

How the research was conducted

Thus, this research is used to understand whether the VR treatment can reduce pain in young patients during the treatments. The research was conducted through a random clinical trial process. In the study, around 107 patients participated between the age of 10 to 21 years who suffered from PIVC placement in two medical settings, one is from the radiology department while the other from the infusion facility, at an urban pediatric academic medical institution in the United States. The research was held from April 12, 2017, to July 24, 2019.

The two VR head-mounted displays which are attached to mobile phones were employed in this research. Based on the age group, patients utilised two distinct VR headsets. The Samsung Gear VR is used by patients aged between 13 to 21 years while the Merge VR Merge Labs are utilised by patients aged from 10 to 12 years.

The outcome of the research

The findings of this research validate the use of a VR treatment to reduce pain and anxiety in children who are undergoing PIVC needle-related procedures. It also shows the potential for non - pharmacologic therapies. Given the crisis on current pain-relieving drugs, the use of medicines in pain treatment is a major source of worry.

Thus, Virtual reality treatment is a nonpharmacological intervention that has been shown to be an effective, practical, and cost-efficient way to manage stress and discomfort. Virtual reality therapies can help to minimise needle fear, lessen unpleasant and traumatic emotions to medical procedures, increase patient, caregiver, and health-care provider treatment satisfaction, and lead to better results via continuous adherence to treatment.

