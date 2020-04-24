Weird Eating Habits Practiced In Different Cultures Around The World

In most parts of the world, food reflects the cultural identity as there are certain rules that are attached in preparing the meal. While it may seem strange to people, it is equally crucial to respect the food traditions that are followed at a particular place. To understand the various eating habits across the world, here is a list of weirdest eating habits that are practiced across the world.

No fork

Most of us use forks to eat our food, but in Thailand, this can lead to major trouble. It is considered rude to eat food using a fork. You have to use a fork to oouch the food item on the spoon and then eat it.

Slurping loudly

Japan is one such place in the world that is known to have strange food traditions and customs. There is one eating habit that is surprisingly weird and that is slurping loudly. Making noises while having noodles is considered a good gesture. It conveys that you are enjoying the food and are complimenting the cook.

Never leave the plate empty

Usually, when you finish the plate with no food left, it is considered a good gesture. But China is one such place in the world that thinks the opposite. The people in China consider that when you leave the plate empty it is a sign that you are hungry and you still want some more food.

Avoid flipping the fish

This is another eating habit that you may find weird. In China, if you are served fish, you are not supposed to flip the fish. It is believed that flipping the fish is considered bad luck in China.

Eating with hands

If a tourist pays a visit to India, they may definitely come across this eating habit that they may find weird. The people in India believe that using hand is the best way to relish the food that one is consuming. Many find this eating habit to be bizarre.

