Hollywood: Weird And Bizarre Beauty Secrets Of Actors To Reverse Ageing

Actors across the globe need to have flawless skin to look good all the times. While some go under painful beauty treatments, others choose natural remedies. But there are some actors who have weird beauty secrets that allegedly work wonders for their skin.

Read: Highest Grossing Movies From Hollywood In 2019 Are All Disney Collaborations

Bizzare Hollywood Beauty Secrets:

Bird Poop Facial

The shape journal has reported that the bird poop facial which is also called Geisha facial because of its Japanese origin is a spa treatment. The facial is a mixture of Nightingale’s excrement, rice bran and water, with bird poop being the main ingredient. It leaves the skin smooth and shiny.

Read: RRR: Olivia Morris And Other Hollywood Actors To Be Featured In The Film

Synthetic Snake venom

Synthetic snake venom based product called Syn-ake is used for muscle shocking. This is an anti-ageing treatment which acts like a Botox, smoothing out the wrinkles and relaxing the face muscle. Many Hollywood celebrities opt for this treatment.

Vodka Mouthwash

Actors in Hollywood are turning to a mixture of vodka, mint springs, lemon or cinnamon to replace Listerine. This was reported by a celebrity dentist Jennifer Jablow.

Preparation H

Preparation H is a haemorrhoid cream which is used to cure piles. It works in tightening the skin, making it firm.

Read: Hollywood Movies Releasing On November 22: Frozen 2 And 21 Bridges

Earthworm Poop Wrinkle cream

Many celebrities have been ordering this cream online which happens to reverse ageing and even cure skin conditions like psoriasis and eczema. It is created by a company called fresh Beauty market, they do not wish to reveal which actor orders them.

Vajazzling

This is the process of applying Swarovski crystals down there. It was actor Jennifer Love Hewitt who opened up about this beauty secret after her break up.

Weird uses of Botox

Celebrities do not have too much time to visit the parlour every now and then and thus they believe in getting botox done on some parts of their body like the heel and thumb of their foot. Botox is the procedure of reducing fine lines and wrinkles by injections.

Read: Hollywood Movies To Watch For The Upcoming Christmas Season

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.