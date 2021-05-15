What Is Happy Hypoxia? Know What Is A Dangerously Low Oxygen Level & Symptoms

In India, many reports of Happy Hypoxia in COVID-19 patients have recently surfaced. Up to 30% of COVID-19 patients have registered this perplexing disorder, in which the symptoms appear to be normal until the very last moment. According to reports, doctors who treat COVID-19 patients now state that a large percentage of the patients are experiencing happy hypoxia.

What is Happy Hypoxia?

In patients that have been infected with COVID, Hypoxia is a natural occurrence in sensitive situations. Hypoxia is a disorder in which the body's oxygen levels fall far below normal. It occurs when the lungs are unable to completely absorb and distribute oxygen across the body. It may also occur if the blood vessels are unable to adequately pump blood due to a blockage. Hypoxia may have a negative impact on the body's vital organs, such as the heart, lungs, kidneys, and brain. This is due to the fact that the infection affects the respiratory system, which includes the lungs and blood vessels. Due to inflammation in the blood vessels, it can also induce blood clotting. Those with hypoxia, on the other hand, continue to work normally until very late, unlike a usual COVID patient.

Symptoms of Happy Hypoxia

Although cough, fever, sore throat, and headache are all typical COVID-19 symptoms, there are a few others that should be closely monitored in order to detect Happy Hypoxia. Lip discolouration to a blue hue, skin discolouration to a red or purple tone, or excessive sweating even while not performing strenuous physical activity may all be signs of Happy Hypoxia. The use of an oximeter is the safest choice.

Dangerously low oxygen level

If the person's oxygen saturation falls below 94%, he or she should seek medical help immediately. Proning is recommended as an immediate treatment for home isolation patients by doctors. If the oxygen level falls below 90%, patients can need medical oxygen supplementation or ventilator assistance, which necessitates hospitalisation. An oximeter, which has become a household medical item in the aftermath of the pandemic that is mainly causing extreme respiratory distress, can be used to test the oxygen saturation level or SPO2.

Picture Credit: PTI