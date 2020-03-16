What Is National Vaccination Day And Why Is This Day Observed?

In India, National Vaccination Day is observed every year on March 16. The day is widely known as National Immunisation Day. The National Vaccination Day was first observed on March 16. On this day, the first dose of Oral Polio Vaccine was given in the year 1995.

What is National Vaccination Day?

Polio has been one of the menacing diseases plaguing the world. The National Vaccination Day is observed in order to enhance the awareness and eradication of polio from the planet. Every year, on National Vaccination Day, millions of children are given the polio vaccine in order to prevent the risk of polio.

Why is National Vaccine Day celebrated?

March 16 every year is observed as National Vaccine Day to convey the importance of vaccination to the people in the country. In the year 1995, the very first dose of an oral vaccine was given in India. The main purpose behind the celebration of the National Vaccine Day is to make the people aware of the polio vaccination and eradicating it completely from the world.

World Immunisation Week importance

World Immunization Week is celebrated across the globe in the last week of April. World Immunization Week focuses on promoting the use of vaccines against all diseases. Immunization aims to save millions of lives every year and it is widely recognized as one of the world's most successful and cost-effective health interventions.

Types of Polio Vaccines

There are two types of vaccines that are being administered in India. One of them is IPV (Inactivated Polio Vaccine) and the other one if OPV (Oral Polio Vaccine). IPV is a wild type of poliovirus strain that is given along with other vaccines which include Hepatitis B, Diptheria, Pertussis (whooping cough), Tetanus, Haemophilus, and Influenza. IPV is more efficient as compared to OPV. IPV increases the intestinal immunity of the kids who have been immunized with OPV.

