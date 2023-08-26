What Is Psychological Stress? Know Types, Symptoms, Causes, Treatment

In today's fast-paced world, the burden of stress is common for individuals in various walks of life. From mental and physical stress to financial and general stressors, the toll it takes on human well-being is huge. In an effort to shed light on this pressing issue, Republic Digital spoke to Psychiatrist Dr Nikunj S Gokani to delve into the depths of psychological stress and its implications.

Identifying the signs of psychological stress is significant for timely intervention.

Acute, episodic and chronic—stress comes in various forms.

What is psychological stress?

Dr Gokani provides a concise definition: "Psychological stress is the intricate response of the body and mind to a perceived threat or demand that challenges an individual's coping abilities. This intricate interplay gives rise to emotional, physiological, and behavioural reactions that can significantly impact a person's overall wellness."

Symptoms of psychological stress

The repercussions of psychological stress span a wide spectrum, encompassing mental, physical and behavioural symptoms. Dr Gokani explains, "Mentally, heightened stress levels may lead to irritability, difficulty concentrating, and a sense of being overwhelmed. Physical symptoms can range from tension headaches to fatigue and sleep disturbances. Behaviorally, individuals might resort to harmful coping mechanisms like binge eating, social isolation, or substance abuse."

Types and underlying causes

Various types of psychological stress emerge, each with its distinct characteristics. "Acute stress arises from immediate pressures, while episodic acute stress typifies those who chronically take on too much. Chronic stress, stemming from prolonged issues like financial strain or work dissatisfaction, persists over time," Dr Gokani explains. The underlying causes can differ based on stress type, including singular events, chaotic lifestyles or persistent concerns.

Diagnosis and treatment

Diagnosing psychological stress involves a comprehensive evaluation of symptoms, medical history and stressors. Structured interviews, questionnaires and psychological assessments aid in understanding the nature and intensity of stress.

Dr Gokani emphasises on seeking treatment as he says, "Conventional methods encompass psychotherapy, lifestyle adjustments, and in some cases, medication. Cognitive-behavioural therapy (CBT) equips individuals with coping mechanisms, while lifestyle changes like regular exercise and relaxation techniques contribute to stress reduction. Medications, such as anti-anxiety or antidepressants, may be considered for severe cases."

Guidance and intervention

Knowing when to seek help is crucial. "Seek professional guidance when stress symptoms significantly disrupt daily life, cause distress, or exacerbate existing medical conditions. Early intervention can safeguard mental health and prevent stress-related issues from escalating," Dr Gokani notes.

In a world rife with challenges and demands, understanding psychological stress becomes paramount. As awareness grows, individuals are empowered to recognize, address, and conquer the shadows of psychological stress.