WHO Warns 500MN More People May Develop Heart Disease By 2030 Due To Lack Of Exercises

The World Health Organisation (WHO), in its report, warned nearly 500 million people will develop heart disease, obesity, diabetes or other non-communicable diseases (NCDs) due to lack of physical exercise, between 2020 and 2030, which costs nearly $27 billion annually. The report stressed that the possibility could be minimised if government take urgent action to encourage more physical activity among their population. A report called- "The Global status" on physical activity 2022, measures the extent to which governments are implementing recommendations to increase physical activity across all ages and abilities.

The cost of physical inactivity will reach over USD300 billion in 10 years if governments don’t take urgent action to encourage more physical activity among their populations.



The data from 194 countries show that overall, progress is slow and that countries need to accelerate the development and implementation of policies to increase levels of physical activity and thereby prevent disease and reduce the burden on already overwhelmed healthcare systems. "We need more countries to scale up implementation of policies to support people to be more active through walking, cycling, sport, and other physical activity. The benefits are huge, not only for the physical and mental health of individuals, but also for societies, environments, and economies,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

Cost of treating new diseases would cost around $300 billion by 2030

“We hope countries and partners will use this report to build more active, healthier, and fairer societies for all," he added.

The economic burden of physical inactivity is significant and the cost of treating new cases of preventable non-communicable diseases (NCDs) will reach nearly US$ 300 billion by 2030, around US$ 27 billion annually, according to the report published on Wednesday. One critical finding in the Global status report on physical activity is the existence of significant gaps in global data to track progress on important policy actions – such as the provision of public open space, the provision of walking and cycling infrastructure, and the provision of sport and physical education in schools. The report also calls for weaknesses in some existing data to also be addressed.

WHO report says the public should be made aware of the financial burden of medical expenses

Furthermore, the report calls for countries to prioritize physical activity as key to improving health and tackling NCDs, integrate physical activity into all relevant policies, and develop tools, guidance and training to improve implementation. “It is good for public health and makes economic sense to promote more physical activity for everyone. We need to facilitate inclusive programmes for physical activity for all and ensure people have easier access to them," said Dr Ruediger Krech, Director Department of Health Promotion, WHO. "This report issues a clear call to all countries for stronger and accelerated action by all relevant stakeholders working better together to achieve the global target of a 15% reduction in the prevalence of physical inactivity by 2030," added the WHO official.

