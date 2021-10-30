Why Are Regular Gym Goers At Risk Of Heart Attack? India's Top Cardiac Surgeon Answers

Who is considered fit? Someone who is young, has a healthy-looking body, and is regular to the gym? The perception that most of us have in our minds has been defied by recent happenings. For example, consider Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's case. The 46-year-old is not the only victim. Last month, actor Siddharth Shukla (41), and last year, actor Chiranjeevi Sarja (36) passed away after suffering heart attacks.

"20-25 years back, we used to encounter a case of a heart attack in people aged 30 and below once in 6 months, but now one such case is reported every week," said Dr. Ramakanta Panda, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Asia Heart Institute in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network on Friday.

A Padma Bhushan Awardee and one of India's best heart surgeons, Dr. Panda asserted that there were good and bad effects of exercising and that depends on how one does it.

Things to keep in mind during physical workout

Dr. Ramakanta Panda listed down ways to work out properly. The leading heart surgeon higlighted that the body needs a moderate level of exercise. A low level or a high level of physical activity may lead to adverse effects, of which heart ailments are at the top of the list. Here's how to exercise right - moderately.

Do a warm-up for 5-10 minutes

20-30 minutes of exercise

5-10 minutes to cool down the body

Dr. Panda suggested, "People should keep a track of how the body is functioning. If pain is experienced on the left side of the chest, and there are pains in the joints, then one should not ignore it. Especially when there is history in the family, one should immediately see the doctor."