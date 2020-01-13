Quick Workout Tips That Would Take Only 20 Minutes Of Your Day

Nowadays people hardly find time to workout and self-care. Even for the homemakers, there is hardly any time managing their family members that they have time to take care of themselves and their fitness. For homemakers, office-goers or those who really don’t have much time, take a look at these quick workout tips that you can do within 20 minutes.

Workout to do when there is less time

Quick Workout tips: Air squats

Air squats are one of the exercises which do not need any external weights while working out. Air squats work for your gluteus muscles, thighs, quadriceps and hamstrings muscles. This can be done by standing a feet width apart and lowering your body in a way that the thighs are parallel to the ground. Do these air squats with three sets of 50 repetitions which can be completed within 20 minutes.

Quick Workout tips: Crunches

The basic ab exercise has always been the crunches. Repeat the crunches 10 or more at a single go. For variations try to do the variations with alternate knees while still crunching your abs.

Quick Workout tips: Planks

Planks also make for one of the best exercises you can do using your own body weight. The workout works on your lower back, abs, chest and gluteus muscles. Start with the traditional plank and move onto the side plank. Make sure that you work on both your left and right sides. Finally move to the elbow plank and hold each plank variation as long as possible, increasing your capacity day by day.

Quick Workout tips: Push-ups

If you want to increase the strength of your body and be ready to hit any offender with all the might of your punches? Then try practicing push-ups. The workout helps to strengthen the core and the lower body along with your upper body strength. Repeat this workout 10 to 20 times in sets of three. Note: Make sure your breathing is perfect while you do these workouts. Learn all the basic workout technicalities from a trainer first before attempting them yourself.

