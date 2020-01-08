Salman Khan's Incredible New Workout Routine Is The Secret To His Fitness

Salman Khan's movies in the recent past have mostly been based on the action genre. From his movies and social media posts, it is quite evident that Salman is a big fitness freak. The Ek Tha Tiger actor has been an inspiration to many of his fans.

Recently, in an interview with a leading entertainment portal, his trainer Rakesh Yadav revealed that all these actions movies have left the actor all stiff.

Earlier, Salman has done a bit of everything, from weight training to MMA, the Bharat actor has always been on the fitness spree. Recently, the actor expressed in an interview with a leading news portal that he wishes to explore different genres.

Salman Khan's trainer shares his experience with the Dabangg actor:

Salman Khan's trainer, Yadav shared in the interview, that he has created a new course for the actor and decided to include kick-boxing in the Bharat actors' fitness regime. He stated that kick-boxing has a lot of other health benefits as well.

Yadav further added that the routine is planned quite handy for Salman as he has lots of shooting schedules that are tiring for him. He said that it can also be used as a form of cardio. Rakesh also trains the duo Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff.

Salman has this new training schedule which includes two hours training for flexibility and kick-boxing for three times a week. Yadav also shared that it is not unusual for someone to take a break from the fitness regime but in case of the Dabangg actor, he says that Salman keeps pushing himself.

Rakesh also revealed that during the initial days of training it was quite difficult for the actor to cope up but now he is adapted to his new routine and is more fitter than before. He also shared that Salman can now do splits more easily.

Concluding the interview, Rakesh revealed that the Bajarangi Bhaijaan actor likes his training methods. He also said that Salman recommended him to Katrina Kaif for their Tiger Zinda Hai. He even mentioned that the Bharat actor also recommended him to Jaqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah for their action sequences in Race 3.

