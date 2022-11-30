World AIDS Day 2022: Know About Its Significance, History Of And Theme

World AIDS Day is celebrated globally on December 1. There has been significant modernisation in the medical sector but HIV is one such issue that is still a major obstacle to public health.

The motive of World AIDS Day is to raise awareness among people about Acquired Immuno Deficiency Syndrome. The human body gets vulnerable to various infections and diseases once it acquires Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

HIV is found in the tissue of the human body and could be transmitted through a lot of ways, like blood, semen, breast milk, etc. It is a sexually transmitted disease and can also spread through the blood of an infected person among other things. As World AIDS Day is about to be commemorated globally tomorrow, here are the crucial details about the global awareness event.

World AIDS Day 2022: Theme

The theme for the big day this year is "Equalize". It clearly means everyone should raise their hands to curb the injustices that are acting as hindrances in eradicating AIDS. This year's subject for World AIDS Day is one of the most relevant issues that need to be addressed.

World AIDS Day 2022: History

World AIDS Day's idea was introduced in 1987 with the aim to push communication about AIDS and HIV amongst local and state governments, international organisations, and private citizens. Two UN officials James W. Bunn and Thomas Netter, in Geneva, Switzerland came up with this idea. They took their idea to the Director of the Global Programme on AIDS Dr Jonathan Mann, who was impressed with the idea and approved it. After which World AIDS Day is celebrated annually on December 1.

World AIDS Day 2022: Significance

By the end of 2021, it has been witnessed that over 38.4 million people were HIV positive, with 25.6 million of those individuals living in the WHO African Region. Each year, over 4,139 people in the UK receive an HIV diagnosis. Also, stigma and discrimination remain a reality for many people living with the condition.

World AIDS Day serves as a reminder for the people as well as the government authorities HIV still exists and there is an urgent need for speedy actions against it.