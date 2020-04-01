World Autism Awareness Day 2020 Theme & Other Details You Need To Know

World Autism Day is an internationally recognized day which is observed on April 2, every year. The member states of the United Nations are encouraged to spread awareness among the people about the Autism Spectrum Disorder. The general assembly resolution about the World Autism Day was passed in the council in November 2007 and it was adopted in December 2007. The very first World Autism Day was observed in the year 2008 on April 2.

World Autism Awareness Day 2020 Theme

For the past few years, World Autism Day focuses on a specific theme which is determined by the United Nations. This year the World Autism Awareness Day 2020 Theme is 'The Transition to Adulthood'. United Nation believes that becoming an adult means being educated and having a certain amount of knowledge in social, economical and political life in one's community. However, the transition to adulthood is an important challenge for the people with autism because of the lack of opportunities and the support for this phase in their life.

World Autism Awareness Day 2020 Theme 'The Transition to Adulthood' draws attention to the adulthood of the people with autism. The issues include the importance of participation in cultural youth events, community, self-determination and decision making. Other issues revolve around education, and how people with autism should have access to post-secondary education and employment, and be able to live independently.

What is Autism?

Autism, or autism spectrum disorder (ASD), refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviours, speech and nonverbal communication. Autism is a development disorder. The disorder is characterized by difficulties with social interaction and communication which may also include restricted and repetitive behaviour. The signs of Autism are often noticed by the parents of the child during the first three years. These signs develop gradually.

