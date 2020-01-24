The Debate
Bray Wyatt Reaches Out To The Family Of Autistic WWE Fan Who Got Bullied At School

WWE News

WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt recently reached out to the mother of an autistic WWE fan who was bullied in school by other students. Keep reading.

Bray Wyatt

WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt recently reached out to the mother of an autistic WWE fan who was bullied in school by other students. Bray Wyatt got the news from a woman who tagged the WWE Universal Champion in a tweet. She revealed that his son’s WWE pop-socket was broken by the bullies. She also revealed that the bullies ripped his Bray Wyatt t-shirt with scissors. She also shared a picture of his son in which the child can be seen resting in a hospital bed.

Also Read l Edge opens up on rumours of WWE return at upcoming Royal Rumble 2020

Bray Wyatt responds to the tweet

Within a few hours, the tweet shared by Holly Gately went viral and it caught Bray Wyatt’s attention. Responding to the tweet, Bray Wyatt wrote that he completely supports the kid and will help him in any way possible. Bray Wyatt also asked Gately to share her address so that he can send some new t-shirts for the WWE fan.

Also Read l  Royal Rumble 2020: Updated list of superstars from WWE RAW to enter the 30-man match

Also Read l Kane rumoured to participate in upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2020 after WWE Smackdown return

On the work front, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt is scheduled to defend his WWE Univeral Championship title against Daniel Bryan at the Royal Rumble PPV. It will take place on January 26, 2020 at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. Many believe that this match will end a long rivalry between the two wrestlers. 

Also Read l Sheamus can make his much-awaited return at WWE Royal Rumble 2020: Rumours

