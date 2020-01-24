Bray Wyatt Reaches Out To The Family Of Autistic WWE Fan Who Got Bullied At School

WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt recently reached out to the mother of an autistic WWE fan who was bullied in school by other students. Bray Wyatt got the news from a woman who tagged the WWE Universal Champion in a tweet. She revealed that his son’s WWE pop-socket was broken by the bullies. She also revealed that the bullies ripped his Bray Wyatt t-shirt with scissors. She also shared a picture of his son in which the child can be seen resting in a hospital bed.

Bray Wyatt responds to the tweet

Within a few hours, the tweet shared by Holly Gately went viral and it caught Bray Wyatt’s attention. Responding to the tweet, Bray Wyatt wrote that he completely supports the kid and will help him in any way possible. Bray Wyatt also asked Gately to share her address so that he can send some new t-shirts for the WWE fan.

@WWE @WWEBrayWyatt my boy was attacked by another student at school. His wwe popsocket was broken and his bray wyatt shirt was ripped by the kid cutting him with scissors. He's tougher than a bully #autism #autismfamily #wwefan pic.twitter.com/GubblfSQu9 — Holly Gately (@GatelyHolly) January 23, 2020

Dm me size and where to send it. Tell him I got his six — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) January 23, 2020

Thank you so much! — Holly Gately (@GatelyHolly) January 23, 2020

On the work front, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt is scheduled to defend his WWE Univeral Championship title against Daniel Bryan at the Royal Rumble PPV. It will take place on January 26, 2020 at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. Many believe that this match will end a long rivalry between the two wrestlers.

