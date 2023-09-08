World Physical Therapy Day: Forward Fold To Chest Opener, Benefits Of Physiotherapy

Every year, on September 8, the special occasion of World Physical Therapy Day, or World Physiotherapy Day, is observed across the globe to raise awareness about the importance and benefits of physiotherapy. It also celebrates the contributions of physiotherapists to making society better and healthier. It is an alternative course of treatment that helps in bringing back the normal movement and functioning of the body after an injury. It is known to be an effective treatment to strengthen the muscles and get a healthy body.

2 things you need to know

World Physical Therapy Day celebrates physiotherapists' invaluable contributions.

Incorporating these exercises boosts well-being and promotes healthier living.

Benefits of Physiotherapy

It is a rehabilitative therapy or care that surrounds diagnosing and treating acute or chronic health conditions, severe injuries, and movement dysfunction. Physiotherapy is a versatile rehabilitative therapy that addresses a wide spectrum of health concerns. Its benefits encompass pain relief, improved mobility, and prevention or recovery from sports injuries. Physiotherapy can also help prevent disabilities and the need for surgery, aid in post-surgery recovery, and enhance balance to prevent falls. It's invaluable in managing chronic illnesses such as diabetes, heart disease, and arthritis, as well as facilitating postpartum recovery and improving pelvic floor health. Furthermore, it assists individuals in adapting to artificial limbs, mastering assistive devices like walkers and canes, and obtaining necessary splints or braces.

Exercises for Better Posture

Forward Fold

Stand with your big toes touching and heels moderately distant. Fold forward at your hips, hands on your hips, and release them toward the floor. Keep your knees slightly bent, chin to chest, and head heavy on the floor. Hold for up to a minute to feel your back lengthen and open.

Child's Pose

Rest on your shinbones, knees together, and toes pointing outward. Hinge at your hips, reach your hands forward and drop your hips back to your feet. Use a pillow for support, place your forehead on the floor, and breathe deeply. This pose releases tension in the neck and lower back.

(This pose releases tension in the neck and lower back | Image: Shutterstock)

Isometric Rows

Sit on a chair with back support, arms bent at a 90-degree angle, palms facing each other. Exhale while squeezing your shoulder blades together and pushing your elbows back into the chair. Inhale as you return to the starting position. This exercise alleviates pain and stiffness from prolonged sitting.

Chest Opener

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, hands behind you, fingers intertwined, and palms pressed together. Lift your chest while bringing your hands toward the floor, maintaining a straight line from neck to spine. Hold for up to 5 breaths and relax. This exercise opens and stretches your chest.

Goalpost Squeeze

While sitting, raise your arms in front of you, keeping your elbows bent at 90 degrees, palms facing each other. Squeeze your shoulder blades together while exhaling, then return to the starting position while inhaling. Repeat 10-15 times to improve posture.

Incorporating these exercises into your daily routine can contribute to better posture, reduced pain, and overall improved physical well-being. So, take a step towards a healthier, more active life on World Physical Therapy Day!