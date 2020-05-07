World Red Cross Day 2020: Know The History And Significance Of The Day

World Red Cross Day is observed worldwide to inspire and promote humanitarian activities that are carried out by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and National Societies which are its members. This day is celebrated on May 8. The day focuses on the need for protecting the lives as well as the dignity of victims of any armed conflicts and all situations of violence. The seven fundamental principles recognised during World Red Cross Day are impartiality, humanity, independence, neutrality, voluntary, universality, and unity. Read on to know the history and significance of the day.

READ | Rafael Nadal Finds It Mentally Hard To Adjust To And Train During Quarantine: Carlos Moya

History of World Red Cross Day

After World War I, Red Cross was introduced as a contribution to peace by an international commission at the 14th International Conference of the Red Cross. In 1934, the principles of the Red Cross Truce were presented on the 15th International Conference. It was approved at the same conference that was held in Tokyo.

READ | Banksy Salutes Superhero Healthcare Workers With An Earnest Gift To Southampton Hospital

The possibility of an annual celebration was asked to the League of the Red Cross Societies by the International of the Red Cross Societies (IFRC) General Assembly. Two years later the proposal of celebrating World Red Cross Day annually was adopted on May 8, 1948. In 1984, officially, it was named as World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day.

Significance of the day

The main focus of the Red Cross Society is to collect blood. There are various ways through which people are encouraged to support the Red Cross and donate blood. The Red Cross also helps to provide first aid, emergency response, health and social care, refugee services and help people in finding missing families. Reportedly, during times of war, the Red Cross helps to protect people in armed conflict. World Red Cross also promotes self-awareness and empowers youth to learn about the techniques and methods that are essential for the survival of our generation as well as the next generation.

READ | Iran Institute Conducts 15,000 Virus Tests Daily

World Red Cross Day 2020 celebration

Various programs and events are organised across the countries by the International Committee of the Red Cross. Its member countries facilitate and promote humanitarian activities. They motivate people to protect lives and take care of the dignity of the victims. This day is celebrated by all the sections of the Red Cross organisations to help people suffering from floods, earthquakes and other natural calamities, and protect their life from emergencies.

READ | Dem Lawmakers Say Trump's Freeze For WHO To Hurt Venezuelans