Rafael Nadal Finds It Mentally Hard To Adjust To And Train During Quarantine: Carlos Moya

Rafael Nadal's coach and former Spanish tennis player Carlos Moya has recently said that the current World No.2 currently lacks the motivation to train since he does not know when the season will get underway once again. While speaking to ESPN, Carlos Moya said that Rafael Nadal is trying to train physically every day even though he hasn’t been able to hit balls on a tennis court.

Carlos Moya on Rafael Nadal's mental condition during tennis

With uncertainty looming large over the commencement of tennis season, Rafael Nadal has been finding it difficult to adjust to the current situation. In the interview, Carlos Moya said that Rafael Nadal has been trying to climb up the walls and for someone like him, it isn’t easy. He further said that while Rafael Nadal hasn’t been able to play tennis, his physical trainer has been sending him routines. However, mentally it has been difficult for him since he doesn’t know when he will play again.

Rafael Nadal breaks coronavirus rules to play tennis

While Carlos Moya spoke about how Rafael Nadal is struggling to adjust during COVID-19 situation, a report emerged that the Spaniard broke coronavirus rules and went onto to play tennis. According to a report by Daily Mail, Rafael Nadal went to a friend's private court for a hit instead of playing at his own academy, ignoring coronavirus rules. He wasn't the only one to break the rule as the report also mentions that Novak Djokovic also did the same and played some tennis in a Marbella court, a video of which he posted on his Instagram account.

Rafael Nadal donation for coronavirus

Apart from keeping himself in shape despite no tennis action, Rafael Nadal has also been involved in the fight against coronavirus. The 19-time Grand Slam open champion recently urged other Spanish athletes to help raise €11 million ($12.07 million) in the fight against coronavirus.

The Rafael Nadal donation for coronavirus comes via his Red Cross fundraising effort. This Rafael Nadal donation with the support of the Red Cross, saw them providing protective equipment and infrastructure to help families in Spain affected by the coronavirus. Apart from Nadal, Novak Djokovic also came forward and gave helping hand towards Rafael Nadal donation for coronavirus.

(IMAGE: RAFAEL NADAL ACADEMY BY MOVIESTAR/ TWITTER)