Yoga: Instructions On How To Perform Dhanurasana Along With Its Benefits

Dhanurasana, also known as Bow pose, is a back-bending asana in hatha yoga and modern yoga as exercise. The name comes from the Sanskrit words Dhanura which means bow and Asana meaning posture or seat. Read to know more details and benefits of the pose.

Instructions on performing Dhanurasana

Step 1

Lie on your belly with your hands alongside your torso, palms up. You can lie on a folded blanket to pad the front of your torso and legs.

Exhale and bend your knees, bringing your heels as close as you can to your bottom.

Reach back with your hands and take hold of your ankles, not the top of the feet.

Make sure your knees are not wider than the width of your hips and keep your knees hip-width throughout the duration of the pose.

Step 2

Inhale and strongly lift your heels away from your bottom and, at the same time, lift your thighs away from the floor.

This will have the effect of pulling your upper body and head off the floor.

Burrow the tailbone down toward the floor, and keep your back muscles soft.

As you continue lifting the heels and thighs higher, press your shoulder blades softly against your back to open your heart.

Draw the tops of the shoulders away from your ears and gaze forward.

Step 3

With the belly pressed against the floor, breathing will be difficult.

Breathe more into the back of your body, and be sure not to stop breathing.

Step 4

Stay in this pose anywhere from 20 to 30 seconds.

Release as you exhale, and lie quietly for a few breaths.

You can repeat the pose once or twice more.

Benefits:

Stretches the entire front of the body, ankles, thighs, abdomen, chest and a few other parts

Stimulates the organs of the abdomen and neck

Improves posture

Strengthens the back muscles

Tip for beginners:

Many beginners find it difficult to lift their thighs away from the floor. You can give your legs a little upward boost by lying with your thighs supported on a rolled-up blanket. You can also ask for someone’s help if possible.

Disclaimer: Taking tips from an expert is advisable. Try to do this in the presence of someone. Consult a doctor before doing this yoga, if you have any medical condition.