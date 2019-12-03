The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Yoga: Instructions On How To Perform Dhanurasana Along With Its Benefits

Health

Yoga is one of the most effective ways to maintain health and fitness. Read to know more about how to perform Dhanurasana and its various benefits.

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Yoga

Dhanurasana, also known as Bow pose, is a back-bending asana in hatha yoga and modern yoga as exercise. The name comes from the Sanskrit words Dhanura which means bow and Asana meaning posture or seat. Read to know more details and benefits of the pose.

Also Read | WATCH: Baba Ramdev Takes Arnab Through His Incredible Yoga Repertoire

Instructions on performing Dhanurasana

Step 1

  • Lie on your belly with your hands alongside your torso, palms up. You can lie on a folded blanket to pad the front of your torso and legs.
  • Exhale and bend your knees, bringing your heels as close as you can to your bottom.
  • Reach back with your hands and take hold of your ankles, not the top of the feet.
  • Make sure your knees are not wider than the width of your hips and keep your knees hip-width throughout the duration of the pose.

Also Read | Five Benefits Of Practising Yoga Nidra Mediation On The Body And Mind

Step 2

  • Inhale and strongly lift your heels away from your bottom and, at the same time, lift your thighs away from the floor.
  • This will have the effect of pulling your upper body and head off the floor.
  • Burrow the tailbone down toward the floor, and keep your back muscles soft.
  • As you continue lifting the heels and thighs higher, press your shoulder blades softly against your back to open your heart.
  • Draw the tops of the shoulders away from your ears and gaze forward.

Step 3

  • With the belly pressed against the floor, breathing will be difficult.
  • Breathe more into the back of your body, and be sure not to stop breathing.

Step 4

  • Stay in this pose anywhere from 20 to 30 seconds.
  • Release as you exhale, and lie quietly for a few breaths.
  • You can repeat the pose once or twice more.

Also Read | Rakul Preet Singh Doles Out Major Yoga Goals To Fans On Instagram

Benefits:

  • Stretches the entire front of the body, ankles, thighs, abdomen, chest and a few other parts
  • Stimulates the organs of the abdomen and neck
  • Improves posture
  • Strengthens the back muscles

Also Read | Taimur Ali Khan Doing Yoga In This Latest Picture Will Vanish Away Your Monday Blues

Tip for beginners:

Many beginners find it difficult to lift their thighs away from the floor. You can give your legs a little upward boost by lying with your thighs supported on a rolled-up blanket. You can also ask for someone’s help if possible.

Disclaimer: Taking tips from an expert is advisable. Try to do this in the presence of someone. Consult a doctor before doing this yoga, if you have any medical condition.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG