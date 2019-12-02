Taimur Ali Khan Doing Yoga In This Latest Picture Will Vanish Away Your Monday Blues

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is definitely the cutest star kid on the block. The paparazzi’s favourite child, Taimur is often seen indulging in some fun hobbies like horse-riding or playing along with his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. A picture of Taimur sitting on mommy Kareena’s treadmill went viral recently on social media. It seems that now Taimur has been inspired by his mommy’s fitness regimen and has opted for yoga as his latest hobby. A recent picture of Taimur has been going viral on the social media where he can be seen engaging in a yoga session.

Taimur can be seen looking adorable while trying his hand at yoga

In the picture, the adorable kiddo is seen practising yoga with his pals in his playschool. He is looking super cute in a striped green tee and white shorts. He can be seen practising his yoga diligently which is truly endearing to watch. Taimur has his hands raised in the picture hinting that he is in the middle of a yoga asana. The picture had everyone go gaga over the super cute kiddo all over again. That is not all, recently Taimur also tried his hands-on cooking along with his mommy Kareena. Check out the picture.

Taimur also tried cooking along with his mother Kareena Kapoor Khan

The adorable picture of the mother-son duo was seen going viral on the social media which had Kareena and Taimur trying their hands-on cooking as they donned the chef's hat. Kareena could be seen looking pretty in a casual blue sweater and jeans. Taimur looked super cute in black full-sleeved attire. The mother-son duo could also be seen draped in an apron in the picture. According to media reports, Kareena also learnt how to prepare ice-creams and cupcakes along with Taimur who also tried to make ice-cream for his mother. The two were definitely making way for a super cute picture. In a recent interview with an online portal, Kareena also revealed that Taimur does not like the paparazzi constantly trying to click his pictures and that he has also said that he does not want his pictures to be taken.

