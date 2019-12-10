Yoga: Top 5 Ashrams In India Offering Spiritual Healing And Peace

India is rich for its culture and tradition and for its diversity. This attracts thousands of devotees from across the world, who come in search of spiritual seeking. Yoga and meditation is the combination of physical, mental and spiritual practices in India and was even originated from India, itself. Here are the top 5 yoga ashrams in India famous for spiritual seeking.

Top 5 yoga ashrams in India

The Art of Living Ashram, Bengaluru

Founded by H.H. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in 1982, the Art of Living is a voluntary organisation that aims at stress-elimination and self-development. They teach breathing techniques, meditation, yoga and the organisation also undertakes various initiatives in uplifting humanity. It is located at the Silicon Valley in South India, Bengaluru.

Isha Foundation, Coimbatore

The Isha Foundation was founded in the year 1992, by Jaggi Vasudev. It is one of the popular yoga ashrams in India, which is located at the base of the Velliangiri Mountains in Tamil Nadu. The program they provide here includes, culture towards global harmony and progress. They also teach powerful yoga techniques and help in, inner transformation of a person.

Osho International Meditation Resort, Pune

Situated by greenery in a city like Pune, Maharashtra, it is one of the well known spiritual centres in India. The ashram attracts around 200,000 visitors, annually. The ashram provides various meditation program like Dynamic Meditation, Vipassana and Kundalini.

Mata Amritanandamayi Ashram, Kerala

Mata Amritanandmayi is a world-known spiritual leader who is lovingly known as 'Amma'. The Mata Amritanandamayi Ashram in Kerala is the headquarters situated in Kollam Kerala. This ashram is also home to more than 3,000 community members from India and abroad. This ashram is also an international pilgrimage centre for people searching for inner peace and inspiration.

Tushita Meditation Centre, Dharamsala

Since the Tibetan Mahayana tradition, Tushita is a well-known centre for the practice and study of Buddhism. People wanting to learn about Buddhism travel to this place in India. This ashram is located in Himachal Pradesh which follows the practice and teachings of Lord Buddha through spirituality.