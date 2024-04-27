Advertisement

During a heatwave, the number one priority is to prevent dehydration and staying cool. While drinking plenty of water is essential, you can also support hydration by incorporating hydrating foods into your diet. These foods are not only refreshing and delicious but also rich in water content and essential nutrients that can help keep you hydrated. Here's a guide to hydrating foods to enjoy and avoid during a heatwave.

Foods to eat during heatwave

Here are some foods that you should eat to stay cool.

Watermelon

With its high water content and refreshing flavor, watermelon is a perfect choice for staying hydrated during a heatwave. It's also rich in electrolytes like potassium, which can help replenish lost fluids and prevent dehydration.

Cucumber

Cucumber is made up of over 95% water, making it one of the most hydrating foods available. It's also low in calories and packed with vitamins and minerals, including vitamin K and potassium.

Berries

Berries such as strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are not only delicious but also hydrating. They contain high water content and are rich in antioxidants, fiber, and vitamins that support overall health.

Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are hydrating and refreshing options for staying cool during a heatwave. They are also rich in vitamin C, which boosts immunity and promotes skin health.

Coconut Water

Coconut water is a natural electrolyte-rich beverage that can help replenish fluids and maintain hydration levels during hot weather. It's low in calories and sugars, making it a healthier alternative to sugary sports drinks.

Leafy vegetables

Leafy greens like lettuce, spinach, and kale are excellent sources of hydration, as they contain a high water content and are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Add them to salads, sandwiches, or smoothies for a nutritious boost.

Foods to avoid during heatwave

If you want to stay hydrated, steer clear of these foods

Salty snacks

Foods high in salt, such as chips, pretzels, and processed snacks, can contribute to dehydration by increasing water loss through urine. Limit your intake of salty snacks during a heatwave to maintain hydration.

Alcohol

Alcoholic beverages can have a dehydrating effect on the body, as they increase urine production and impair the body's ability to retain water. Limit alcohol consumption during hot weather and opt for hydrating alternatives instead.

Spicy foods

Spicy foods, full of chilli or pepper, can increase body temperature and lead to excessive sweating, which can contribute to dehydration during a heatwave. While spicy foods can be enjoyed in moderation, it's best to avoid them in excessive amounts during hot weather.

Caffeinated drinks

Caffeinated beverages like coffee, tea, and soda can have a diuretic effect, increasing urine output and potentially leading to dehydration. Limit your intake of caffeinated drinks and opt for water or hydrating herbal teas instead.

Highly processed foods

Highly processed foods like fast food, frozen meals, and packaged snacks often contain high levels of sodium, preservatives, and additives, which can contribute to dehydration. Opt for whole, minimally processed foods to support hydration and overall health.