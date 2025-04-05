sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 5th 2025, 14:46 IST

Heatwave Warning Issued For Delhi, Rajasthan - Here Are Do’s And Don’ts To Keep Yourself Safe

Heat Wave conditions are very likely to continue to prevail at Delhi from 4th to 9th April and in Rajasthan from 5th to 10th April.

Reported by: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe
Heatwave Warning Issued For Delhi, Rajasthan - Dos and Don'ts
Heatwave Warning: The temperature is gradually rising, and recently, the India Meteorological Department issued a Heatwave warning for parts of northern India for the next 5–6 days.

“Heat Wave conditions very likely to continue to prevail at isolated pockets of Saurashtra and Kutch, south Haryana, Delhi during 4th to 9th, April; West Uttar Pradesh during 5th-9th April; Himachal Pradesh during 5th-7th april; Punjab, Gujarat Region during 6th-9th April; West Rajasthan during 5th-10th April; Gujarat Region during 6th-8th April; East Rajasthan, during 6th-10th April; West Madhya Pradesh during 7th-10th April," states India Meteorological Department.

Here are some major Dos and Don'ts you must follow to keep yourself safe from the heatwave, as per the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA):

Dos:

  • Ensure to drink as much water as you can to stay hydrated.
  • Wear clothes that are breathable, such as cotton-based fabrics.
  • Put on your sunglasses, hats and carry an umbrella to protect yourself from UV rays.
  • Always carry a bottle of water with you.
  • Visit a doctor if you feel ill or faint.
  • Drink lassi, ORS, lemon water, etc. to rehydrate your body.
  • Do not forget your animals, keep them in shade and leave plenty of water to rehydrate themselves.
  • Keep your windows open while sleeping, remember, only if you think its safe.
  • And use shutters, curtains and more to keep your home cool.
  • Take a bath frequently or use a fan to cool yourself down.

Don'ts:

  • Do not go out in the sun, especially in the afternoon between 12 pm to 3 pm.
  • Do not perform strenuous activities from 12 pm to 3 pm, as it is one of the hottest times of the day.
  • Do not drink beverages such as coffee, tea, carbonated soft drinks and spirits as they could dehydrate your body.
  • Do not eat Stale food and avoid eating high-protein food.
  • Do not leave children in a parked vehicle.
Treatment for sunstroke

  • Bringing back body temperature to normal is the key tip, so ensure to lay the person in a cool place under the shade.
  • Wipe him/her with damp clothes.
  • Pour normal temperature water on the head.
  • Rehydrate the body with ORS, lassi or lemon water.
  • Take him/her to a healthcare facility immediately.

Published April 5th 2025, 14:12 IST

