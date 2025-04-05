Heatwave Warning Issued For Delhi, Rajasthan - Here Are Do’s And Don’ts To Keep Yourself Safe

Heatwave Warning: The temperature is gradually rising, and recently, the India Meteorological Department issued a Heatwave warning for parts of northern India for the next 5–6 days.

“Heat Wave conditions very likely to continue to prevail at isolated pockets of Saurashtra and Kutch, south Haryana, Delhi during 4th to 9th, April; West Uttar Pradesh during 5th-9th April; Himachal Pradesh during 5th-7th april; Punjab, Gujarat Region during 6th-9th April; West Rajasthan during 5th-10th April; Gujarat Region during 6th-8th April; East Rajasthan, during 6th-10th April; West Madhya Pradesh during 7th-10th April," states India Meteorological Department.

Here are some major Dos and Don'ts you must follow to keep yourself safe from the heatwave, as per the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA):

Dos:

Ensure to drink as much water as you can to stay hydrated.

Wear clothes that are breathable, such as cotton-based fabrics.

Put on your sunglasses, hats and carry an umbrella to protect yourself from UV rays.

Always carry a bottle of water with you.

Visit a doctor if you feel ill or faint.

Drink lassi, ORS, lemon water, etc. to rehydrate your body.

Do not forget your animals, keep them in shade and leave plenty of water to rehydrate themselves.

Keep your windows open while sleeping, remember, only if you think its safe.

And use shutters, curtains and more to keep your home cool.

Take a bath frequently or use a fan to cool yourself down.

Don'ts:

Do not go out in the sun, especially in the afternoon between 12 pm to 3 pm.

Do not perform strenuous activities from 12 pm to 3 pm, as it is one of the hottest times of the day.

Do not drink beverages such as coffee, tea, carbonated soft drinks and spirits as they could dehydrate your body.

Do not eat Stale food and avoid eating high-protein food.

Do not leave children in a parked vehicle.

