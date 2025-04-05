Heatwave Warning Issued For Delhi, Rajasthan - Here Are Do’s And Don’ts To Keep Yourself Safe

Updated April 5th 2025, 14:46 IST
Heatwave Warning: The temperature is gradually rising, and recently, the India Meteorological Department issued a Heatwave warning for parts of northern India for the next 5–6 days.
“Heat Wave conditions very likely to continue to prevail at isolated pockets of Saurashtra and Kutch, south Haryana, Delhi during 4th to 9th, April; West Uttar Pradesh during 5th-9th April; Himachal Pradesh during 5th-7th april; Punjab, Gujarat Region during 6th-9th April; West Rajasthan during 5th-10th April; Gujarat Region during 6th-8th April; East Rajasthan, during 6th-10th April; West Madhya Pradesh during 7th-10th April," states India Meteorological Department.
Here are some major Dos and Don'ts you must follow to keep yourself safe from the heatwave, as per the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA):
Published April 5th 2025, 14:12 IST