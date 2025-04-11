Here’s How Netizens Reacted To KFC’s Introduction Of Fried Chicken Toothpaste

Fast-food giant KFC has introduced a toothpaste that tastes surprisingly similar to their signature chicken — yes, you read that right.

In an amusing collaboration with US dental care brand Hismile, the fast-food chain has rolled out a toothpaste designed to replace your boring toothpaste, featuring a special ingredient that contains 11 herbs and spices.

On its Instagram page, KFC write, “Not a prank. It’s here. And it’s Finger Lickin’ Good."

Netizens' reactions

The launch left many internet users confused, with one stating how another fast food chain had made a similar joke some time ago. It reads, “Burger King already once made this joke.”

Another user wrote, “Eww I hope this is a late April fools?”

Getting disappointed, one user also states, “We asked for wedges and hot wings, not toothpaste.”

While many couldn’t quite wrap their heads around the innovation from one of the world’s biggest fast-food giants, those who managed to get their hands on the product were quick to share their reviews.

In a hilarious review shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, the reviewer explains in the video, "Every part of it does feel like chicken, you taste like the fat of the skin, you taste like the crispy, the oil that comes out. You do taste the 11 herbs and spices"

But for those who “don't want to wake up and immediately taste fried chicken in your mouth,” she suggests that “you're not gonna like it”.

All about KFC’s fried chicken toothpaste