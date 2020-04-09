Home Decor Ideas That Will Help To Keep Your Living Space Eco-friendly

A well-decorated home leads to positive vibes. Your home is an extension of your personality. When you decorate your homes, you tend to give it a touch of yourself and your love. Decorating is how we add our personality to space, infuse it with our unique energy and make it feel like home. Decorating your house can be quite heavy on your pockets and not eco-friendly. Buying fancy décors can be expensive and increase the carbon print. Here are some tips to ensure that you have an eco-friendly home décor.

Décor your house with plants:

Use green plants to decorate your living room. Plants can also light up your room, along with the gallery gardening. You can decorate them in different ways using colourful pots or hand-designed pots. You can place them as a centerpiece or hang them in windows.

Second-hand furniture:

Buying new furniture is expensive and will involve cutting down trees. You can opt for a healthier, eco-friendly choice by buying second-hand furniture for your home. Second-hand furniture won't just ensure extra trees not being cut down, but they also won't cut your pockets too deep. You can also reuse your old furniture to construct something new for your home décor.

Non-toxic paints

Whether you are selecting colours for your wall to refurbish your furniture, you can always opt for non-toxic and ecofriendly paints. Eco-friendly paints are free of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which can be dangerous to both the atmosphere and to humans. Even carpet has been known to emit high levels of VOCs.

Donate

While rearranging or redecorating your house, avoid throwing away the old furniture. You can sell out or donate or even rebuilt it into something essential for your new house. Don’t assume that just because it is used or old that no one will want it. Donating not only reduces the production of wood but also keeps the vintage going.

