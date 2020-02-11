How To Grow Bougainvillea From Cuttings & Flowering Plants

Bougainvillea plants are very special and used for decoration and gardening purposes. Many people love having bougainvillea plants at homes, offices, etc. The pink flowers tend to brighten up spaces. Buying a bougainvillea plant from outside is easy but can get expensive on the pocket.

Here are some easy, inexpensive ways on how to grow bougainvillea from a flowering plant and cuttings. One will also be able to have a better knowledge of bougainvillea watering and care essentials.

READ:Plants Make Ultrasonic Sounds When In Stress, Can Be Heard By Mice, Bats: Study

How to grow bougainvillea from a flowering plant:

READ:Money Plants Can Improve Your Home's Ambience; Here Are Tips On How To Take Care Of It

In order to grow a healthy and thriving bougainvillea plant at home, firstly you will need to decide on whether to plant in a pot or straight in the ground.

Bougainvilleas are sun-loving plants so find the right spot to place them under sunlight.

For the soil, select some that does not retain much water, you may want to add some sand, peat moss, perlite, or vermiculite to the soil. Take well care of the drainage in advance.

Take a container and add your fertilizer, add the plant and cover with plenty of soil.

Do not add too much water, as then there will be more leaves than flowers.

Fertilize the bougainvillea plants well and make sure to bring them inside during winters as they can't stand cold weather.

READ:Finland Researchers Reveal How Plants Balance Weight As They Grow

Bougainvillea needs to be planted in full sun, with slightly acidic and well-drained soil, and a relatively hot and dry climate. If well planted, these plants can give flowers for straight 11 months and shall thrive very well. The details on how to cater to bougainvillea and bougainvillea care are mentioned below: