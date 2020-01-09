Money Plants Can Improve Your Home's Ambience; Here Are Tips On How To Take Care Of It

Money plant or Pachira Aquatica are some of the popular tree plants known for their braided trunks and delicate looking curved shaped leaves. Most people have a perception that growing a money plant is difficult and cannot be done by any random person.

But in reality, it is an easy task to grow a money plant. It is just that you will have to care for these plants and make some really beautiful in-house money plants.

Also read | Best Plants For Your Bedroom To Improve Sleep And Reduce Stress

Money plant or trees are also usually used for bonsai, that is one of the great selection of plant for beginners at least, who are learning.

It will grow and flourish in your home for many years and make your house look eco-friendly and beautiful. However, there are some common problems that one might face while growing a money plant at home.

Below we have listed down suggestions for them and some tips to take care of these plants.

Check out the common problems and care tips to grow a money plan

Where to grow a money plant?

Money plants need indirect light but bright space with a moderate-to-high humidity to grow properly.

Make sure that you do not keep the money plant in direct sunlight, it can lead to leaf-scorching, and hence the plants can do comparatively well in low light.

Contact with a heavy breeze may also cause leaf loss to your money plant.

Also read | Medicinal Plants To Be Cultivated On Banks Of Ganga: Union Min

How to Care for a Money Plant?

Some of the care for the money plant includes avoiding root rot because a money plant needs a sandy, peat-moss-based soil and a pot with good drainage.

As mentioned above, the money plant grows well in humidity in general. You must let the soil dry out between watering.

A proper time schedule is necessary for a money plant in terms of watering, hence it is good to water when the top 2-4 inches of soil are dry of the money plant.

Water carefully, until it flows out the drainage holes of the pot, and drizzle out the excess water from the money plant tray so that the roots do not sit in water.

Throughout the growing season, it is important to fertilize the money plant once a month with a liquid plant food at half strength. It is good if you skip fertilizer in the winter.

Also read | Plants May Be Transmitting Superbugs To Humans

Common Problems in growing a money plant

Some of the common problems that one faces while growing a money plant are overwatering and too much sunlight.

You need to make sure that the money plant does not suffer from scale insects, mealybugs, and aphids.

Also read | Five Indoor Plants To Curb Air Pollution And Purify Air