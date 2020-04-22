Kitchen Ingredients To Keep Mosquitoes Away From Your Home

Mosquito bites can often cause diseases, so it is important to take precautions. There are few easily available ingredients right in your kitchen which you can use to avoid mosquitoes from biting you. Check out a few items which you can use:

Mint

The strong fresh aroma of the mint can trouble mosquitoes. Researchers have found out the repellent properties of the extract. At the end of the study mint showed high amount of repellants. You can also consume mint leaves and can keep the mosquitoes away.

Tea Tree Oil

This type of oil contains a powerful combination of antiseptic, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. There is a study that shows repellents that contains tea tree oil are exceptionally effective against mosquitoes. One of the most common ways to rid of mosquitoes is to soak ribbons in tea tree oil and hang them on your windows to prevent mosquitoes from entering your house.

Vanilla

Even though the smell of vanilla is really pleasant to us, mosquitoes are allergic to it. So all you have to do is make an oil natural vanilla spray. Whenever you want to go hiking or eat outside make two teaspoon of vanilla with one cup of water, put the mixture in the spray bottle and spray yourself with it.

Black pepper

Here is another mosquito repellent that you probably will have in your kitchen right now. Black pepper protects your body from mosquitoes, flies and other insects, thanks to Picaridin. It is actually a chemical that is used on the plants that are used to produced black pepper.

Soapy water

Soapy water is quite easy to make. It is a pretty tricky anti-mosquito remedy since they're usually fairly attracted to it. This is exactly why you can use it for your advantage. Just place a tub of soapy water around. After a period of time, you will notice mosquitoes are trapped in the bubble and will drown. However, the efficiency of this trick depends on how much soap you use as well.

