Sanitizers Pose A Risk While Working In The Kitchen, Here's How

Sanitizers are useful during this ongoing pandemic but they are also hazardous while working in the kitchen due to their high ethyl alcohol content. Ethyl alcohol is highly flammable and can put anybody’s life at risk in the kitchen. Recently, a 44-year-old man in Rewari suffered from 35% burns after his hand sanitizer bottle spilled over his clothes and caught fire near a kitchen stove due to its proximity.

Are hand sanitizers hazardous in the kitchen?

The ongoing Coronavirus has led to several people practising self-isolation and social distancing. The WHO and several other organisations are advocating people to wash their hands regularly with either soap and water or with hand sanitizers or hand rubs. But hand sanitizers pose a major threat to your health.

Also read | IIT-Guwahati Students Develop Drones To Sanitize Large Areas; Claim '1 Drone = 20 Workers'

For those of you who are not aware of this, hand sanitizers contain nearly 62% ethyl alcohol. Hence storing them properly and keeping them away from the fire is extremely important. One recent incident that took place in Rewari has caused people to get more aware of a sanitizer’s composition.

As quoted by ANI, a 44-year old man in Rewari suffered form 35% burns due to hand sanitizer. The man reportedly spilled hand sanitizers on his clothes and was near the kitchen stove. This resulted in his clothes catching fire. ANI also quoted Plastic & Cosmetic Surgeon Dr. Mahest Mangal from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi regarding this case.

A 44-yr-old man from Rewari was admitted y'day with 35% burn injuries.He got injured after fire broke out when he spilled hand sanitiser on his clothes that caught fire due to close proximity with cooking gas.He's stable:Dept of Plastic&Cosmetic Surgery,Sir Ganga Ram Hosp, Delhi — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020

Also read | Nizamuddin Scare: Delhi Authorities Sanitize Markaz & Surrounding Areas As Numbers Grow

High ethyl alcohol content-up to 62%-in hand sanitizers makes it highly flammable. Don't use sanitizers near fire/heating place. It should be used in sufficient quantity&allowed to dry: Dr. Mahesh Mangal, Chairman, Dept of Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi https://t.co/1FJgdD5hKj — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020

Dr. Mangal said since hand sanitizers contain ethyl alcohol up to 62% it makes them highly flammable. He advised people to not use them in a fire/heating place. He also added that after using hand sanitizer it should be allowed to dry and should be used in sufficient quantity.

Here is how you can prevent the above mentioned scenario by following these precautions:

Keep hand sanitizers stored in bottles in a cool and dry place.

Keep them away from children.

Keep them at a safe distance from the kitchen and never use them while being present in the room.

Try washing your hands more with soap and water, rather than hand sanitizers. Use these sanitizers only in case of an emergency.

Also read | FDA Changes Boost Alcohol For Sanitizer From Ethanol Makers

Also read | Coronavirus Crisis: Man Steals Hand Sanitizer From ATM; Watch