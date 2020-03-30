Coronavirus Crisis: Man Steals Hand Sanitizer From ATM; Watch

People, all over the world, have resorted to staying isolated at their homes, amid the coronavirus outbreak. In an attempt to protect themselves from the deadly virus, people have been protecting themselves by maintaining proper social distance and taking strict precautionary measures, like washing their hands regularly, wearing masks and sanitising their hands as well as the surroundings. However, in a recent video that went viral on social media, a man is seen stealing not money but a hand sanitiser from an ATM vestibule.

Sanitiser robbery

The video that was posted, happens to be a CCTV surveillance footage of an ATM vestibule, from March 27. In the video, the man is seen withdrawing money from the ATM and putting it in his pocket. Before he leaves, he spots a sanitiser bottle on a stool beside the ATM. The man, rather carefree and least bothered about the presence of a CCTV camera above him, picks up the bottle and instead of using it to sanitise his hands, he puts the bottle inside his jacket and walks out as if nothing happened.

Sanitizer stolen😂 from namak mandi peshawar ATM pic.twitter.com/6AogVDr3rp — chshokat (@chshokat) March 29, 2020

Read: Coronavirus Crisis: People Show Random Acts Of Kindness Amid Lockdown

Read: 'Kafka On The Shore' To 'Complicated Kindness': 3 Books To Give You Hope During Quarantine

Netizens amused

Since posted, the video has took social media by storm. Netizens are amused by the high-spirited man's ability to steal nothing else but a sanitiser bottle from an ATM. Many people took to share similar incidents. However, the recent conditions of people worlwide, facing a shortage of sanitisers and cleansers, have also been highlighted through this video.

Banks are placing sanitizer at ATM booths and people are doing this pic.twitter.com/PU60syo2M0 — Saqib Kaif (@saqib_kaif) March 29, 2020

At a time when masks and sanitisers have become crucial commodities, man caught on camera while stealing a sanitiser from an ATM. https://t.co/2lb6kqpOii — Ishita Bhatia (@IshitaBhatiaTOI) March 29, 2020

Read: Dalgona Coffee Recipe: How To Make Delicious Dalgona Coffee At Home & Ace The Viral Trend

Read: Here's What The Maker Of The Chennai Police's Viral 'Coronavirus Helmet' Has To Say

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.