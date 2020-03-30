The Debate
Coronavirus Crisis: Man Steals Hand Sanitizer From ATM; Watch

What’s Viral

Coronavirus has led to a shortage of sanitisers and other precautionary items worldwide, however, a man was recently captured stealing a sanitiser from an ATM.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus : Man steals sanitiser from an ATM vestibule, watch video

People, all over the world, have resorted to staying isolated at their homes, amid the coronavirus outbreak. In an attempt to protect themselves from the deadly virus, people have been protecting themselves by maintaining proper social distance and taking strict precautionary measures, like washing their hands regularly, wearing masks and sanitising their hands as well as the surroundings. However, in a recent video that went viral on social media, a man is seen stealing not money but a hand sanitiser from an ATM vestibule.

Sanitiser robbery

The video that was posted, happens to be a CCTV surveillance footage of an ATM vestibule, from March 27. In the video, the man is seen withdrawing money from the ATM and putting it in his pocket. Before he leaves, he spots a sanitiser bottle on a stool beside the ATM. The man, rather carefree and least bothered about the presence of a CCTV camera above him, picks up the bottle and instead of using it to sanitise his hands, he puts the bottle inside his jacket and walks out as if nothing happened.

Read: Coronavirus Crisis: People Show Random Acts Of Kindness Amid Lockdown

Read: 'Kafka On The Shore' To 'Complicated Kindness': 3 Books To Give You Hope During Quarantine

Netizens amused

Since posted, the video has took social media by storm. Netizens are amused by the high-spirited man's ability to steal nothing else but a sanitiser bottle from an ATM. Many people took to share similar incidents. However, the recent conditions of people worlwide, facing a shortage of sanitisers and cleansers, have also been highlighted through this video.

Read: Dalgona Coffee Recipe: How To Make Delicious Dalgona Coffee At Home & Ace The Viral Trend

Read: Here's What The Maker Of The Chennai Police's Viral 'Coronavirus Helmet' Has To Say

 

 

First Published:
