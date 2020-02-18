Bonsai Plants You Can Grow To Decorate Your Office Or Home Interiors

The word Bonsai is a Japanese word which means planted in a container. It is believed that this art form is derived from an ancient Chinese horticultural practice, part of which was then redeveloped under the influence of Japanese Zen Buddhism. Keeping a Bonsai plant indoors allows bringing a sense of calm and confidence to home or office. The goal of Bonsai art is to create a realistic depiction of nature. Here are a few classification and types of Bonsai plants, one can grow at home or office.

Types of Bonsai plant suitable for home or office

Japanese Maple

Acer Palmatum, commonly known as Japanese Maple, is one of the Bonsai favourites due to the lobed leaves and vibrant colour. Japanese Maple bonsai prefers a sunny and breezy place to grow well. The extreme winter or frost is unhealthy for its growth. An individual can form formal upright, informal upright, broom, and cascade style with this tree.

READ | Govt Planting Fruit-bearing Trees In Forests: Goa CM On Monkey Menace

Dwarf Umbrella Tree

Schefflera arboricola or commonly known as The dwarf umbrella tree is named after the canopy-like growth of its collective leaves. It is often referred to as an octopus tree or parasol plant. The special features of the dwarf umbrella are low maintenance, drought-resistant, and tough to kill. This is considered as one of the best trees to grow for a beginner.

READ | Odisha Govt Saved 700 Trees By Switching Over To Paperless Budgeting: Governor

Bougainvillaea

If a beginner wants to add some vivacious colours to the interiors, they can bring Bougainvillea in Bonsai form. The bright and beautiful paper-like flowers might sooth eyes and minds. This plant would require a minimum of 5-6 hours of direct sunlight for steady growth.

READ | Stolen Bonsai Trees Returned After Museum Urge For Help On Social Media

Snow Rose

Serissa japonica or popularly known as snow rose is a tree with a woody stem that produces small leaves and tiny, attractive, and plentiful flowers. It can flower in every season, but it is most rich from early spring to late autumn. The snow rose is a bit high-maintenance bonsai plant for beginners. It will shed its leaves if it experiences fluctuations in temperature or watering routines.

READ | Greta Thunberg Says 'planting Trees Is Not Enough' As Trump Joins Initiative

Jade plant

Crassula Ovata, commonly known as Jade Plant, can be converted into a Bonsai. It is a fleshy plant with thick and plump stems and leaves. The trunk and stems look tough, whereas, the leaves are tiny. Breezy and sunny weather with a high temperature is needed to grow this bonsai.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Shutterstock)