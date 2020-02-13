Stolen Bonsai Trees Returned After Museum Urge For Help On Social Media

In a strange incident, two bonsai trees were stolen from the Pacific Bonsai Museum in Washington, as per the reports. The state museum immediately urged for help on social media and said that the tree was among two bonsai trees that had been stolen over the weekend. Its caretakers feared it might die soon at the hands of thieves. The museum added that without proper daily care, the historic trees would die. The museum's plea gained national attention and urged people to return the iconic trees.

Priceless Treasures

But surprisingly, the trees reappeared on a rainy road leading to the museum within less than 72 hours after the seven-decade-old trees vanished. Kathy McCabe, the museum's executive director told media on February 12 that she feels very grateful and added that the trees belong to their community and it is great to have them back. McCabe said it is not clear what would motivate someone to steal the trees, and she described the trees as "priceless treasures".

According to the reports, one tree sustained minor damage, but it was later successfully taken to the museum. Curator Aarin Packard described the theft and said that it is a tremendous loss not only to their collection but also there is a strong likelihood that the trees will perish. She said the trees have been taken care of every day for more than 70 years. McCabe added that the trees with proper care could live a hundred more years.

About bonsai trees

A Bonsai is one of the best indoor plants to have. These plants are more delicate and delightful plants that one can have indoors. You just need to keep in mind certain guidelines to take care of the plant. Caring for a Bonsai tree can be a bit different than the rest indoor plants. The reason being these giant Bonsai Trees are planted in small pots, therefore they have less space to get nutrients and water. Bonsai is a tropical tree and it requires light and humidity.

