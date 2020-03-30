Want Mona Lisa In Your Hall? Google Art Projector Can Turn This Wish Into A Reality

Ever thought of bringing the Mona Lisa in your home? Well, that desire could soon become a reality. Google Arts & Culture app helps you to project the pictures in 3D view. This app, also helps you in projecting the picture in the Art Projector virtually. This Google Art Projector helps you to virtually display the world’s best art and images in the real size, inside your homes.

This Google art projector procedure is so easy to use that you can project the desired image within minutes with the help of this app. Just imagine, you can see the world’s real view inside your home simply by using this app in some easy steps. So, to practice projecting some beautiful pictures like Mona Lisa, birds, animals, or any other art pieces. Have a look at these steps to set up the google art projector-

Here's how you can project some beautiful art pieces in your home with Google art projector-

Step 1: Firstly, make sure you have downloaded the Google Arts & Culture app. Then you should jump into the app and tap the camera icon in it.

Step 2: The second step is the "show the Monet step", where you need to tap or drag the chosen artwork and it will appear in full size in the room. This magic will help turn your house into a rival for the Met or the Louvre as you can project any piece of art you desire. You can also scroll along to find among the vast collection of art pieces.

Step 3: In this third step, you can see the dabs and short brushstrokes characteristic of the impressionists. You can witness how the colours and the ripples blend into one other in this incredible picture when you reach the third step. This will give you a different experience by suggesting a world of changing light rather than solid objects.

How to hang painting with Google Art Projector?

Once you follow all the 3 steps mentioned above, you can get more creative and design around your house. You can display or hang the master artwork anywhere in the house you wish. You just need to press the camera button and take a snap once you are satisfied with the hang and voila, it will be projected on the wall.

