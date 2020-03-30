Want Mona Lisa In Your Hall? Google Art Projector Can Turn This Wish Into A Reality

Ever thought of bringing the Mona Lisa in your home? Well, that desire could soon become a reality. Google Arts & Culture app helps you to project the pictures in 3D view. This app, also helps you in projecting the picture in the Art Projector virtually. This Google Art Projector helps you to virtually display the world’s best art and images in the real size, inside your homes.
This Google art projector procedure is so easy to use that you can project the desired image within minutes with the help of this app. Just imagine, you can see the world’s real view inside your home simply by using this app in some easy steps. So, to practice projecting some beautiful pictures like Mona Lisa, birds, animals, or any other art pieces. Have a look at these steps to set up the google art projector-
Once you follow all the 3 steps mentioned above, you can get more creative and design around your house. You can display or hang the master artwork anywhere in the house you wish. You just need to press the camera button and take a snap once you are satisfied with the hang and voila, it will be projected on the wall.
