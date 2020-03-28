The Debate
Google 3D Animal Feature: Here's How You Can Add An Animal Hologram To Your Surroundings

Other tech news

Internet giant Google has piloted a new and unexpected feature that allows users to put 3D holograms of wild animals in their environment. Here's how to use it

Written By Ankit Prasad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Google Animal feature

It's hard to imagine any viral trend that has nothing to do with the Coronavirus or associated lockdown catching on in times like these, but that doesn't appear to have stopped Google from trying. 

The Internet giant has piloted a new and unexpected feature that allows users to put 3D holograms of wild animals in their environment. While prototypes of this have existed in the past, this is the biggest such release.

Here, for example, is a Tiger in the Republic newsroom.

Here's how you can have such a 3D hologram in your 'surroundings':

Step 1: Search for a species, such as 'Tiger':

Step 2: On the 3D module that appears, click on 'View In 3D':

Step 3: Click on 'View in your space'

Step 4: Show your phone 'the ground'; follow instructions on your phone

And voila, there's your Tiger! You can resize, and every now and then, the Tiger may also roar.

More animals available:

Here's a list of some of the animals that are a part of this feature (Not an exhaustive list; there are more):

Lion 

Tiger

Bear

Alpine Goat 

Timberwolf 

European hedgehog

Angler fish

Emperor penguin

