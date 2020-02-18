Smart Homes: What Are Smart Home Devices | All Details Explained

Mankind has been advancing in the field of technology and science faster than ever. While communication, transportation, and medical science have been evolving at a fast pace, the advancement of artificial intelligence has been tremendous too. Artificial Intelligence refers to the stimulation of human intelligence in machines that are programmed to think like humans and mimic their actions. Anybody can get the answers to their questions or connect with anyone across the globe at a voice command. Mankind has become familiar with the idea of Artificial Intelligence through their phones, televisions and other devices that operate and interact with humans on voice commands. After the smaller devices getting artificial intelligence and becoming ‘smart’, there arose a need for having smart homes.

What are smart homes?

Smart homes, by definition, is a residence equipped with a number of devices that automate tasks that are normally handled by human beings. Some devices are built-in into the structure of the house itself or they can be added later. These devices can be operated by homeowners with voice commands or by artificial intelligence. Most of the time, smart homes enable their users to regulate or operate many things even if they are away with the help of apps or voice commands. Smart Homes enable their consumers to turn on/off air conditioners and other certain smart home appliances.

Smart home appliances

Any house can be turned into a smart home. Turning a house into a smart home can be as minimalistic as buying a connected speaker or as maximalist as involving several different products. They could include speakers, cameras, computers, smartphones, televisions, security systems, and more.

Why should one have a smart home?

One often wonders what are the benefits of having a smart home. They might even weigh the necessity of making a home a smart home. Having a smart home helps the residence owner to save energy. There are devices that regulate the temperature, brightness, etc of rooms that conserve electricity and save the bill. From security’s point of view, installing cameras and other alarms ensure the security of the house. Other devices help the residence owner in daily tasks by making working on voice commands and easing the lifestyle.

Image Credits: Shutterstock