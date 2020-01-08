Google Assistant Comes To More Smart Home Devices At CES 2020

Google aims to make the Assistant helpful by introducing new features for your phone, car and connected-home devices. Google made multiple announcements at CES 2020 in Las Vegas. Google is making it easier to set up smart devices with the help of an Assistant. Upon setting smart devices up through the manufacturer’s app, Google will send a notification on your Android phone that will prompt you to connect the device with your Assistant. The Assistant will then help you complete the set-up procedure in just a few taps without re-entering your account credentials.

Google is also introducing a new feature called Scheduled Actions With the help of this feature, you can ask the Assistant to turn on or off a compatible smart device any time you want. For example, you can say, "Hey Google, run the coffee maker at 6 a.m." You can over 20 new devices, including AC units, air purifiers, bathtubs, coffee makers, etc. Google will roll it out later this year.

More smart devices to support the Assistant

Google Assistant will be compatible with more smart devices going forward. For example, devices like August Smart Locks, Philips Hue HDMI Sync Box, among others will be able to respond to the Assistant's commands. However, this support is coming later this Spring.

Google wants to help households stay organized and connected with the help of Assistant, courtesy of digital sticky notes so that you can clear out the clutter of paper notes with the Assistant on your Smart Display. These notes can be centrally available without needing to sign in. Most important contacts of yours can be pur on "speed dial" with household contacts using the Assistant.

Google is also looking at more ways to integrate the Assistant with speech technology. For example, Google wants Assistant to read long-form content on your phone by saying "Hey Google, read it" or "Hey Google, read this page” when you are viewing an article. Google has confirmed its plans to make the Assistant available to more TVs, cars and speakers. Google Assistant is used by over 500 million people every month in over 90 countries.