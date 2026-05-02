How To Boost Your AC's Cooling? Know Easy Tricks

The scorching heat leaves people feeling miserable. To escape this blistering heat and sweltering warmth, we all rely on our ACs (Air Conditioners). However, it often happens that even after running the AC for hours, the room doesn't cool down as much as it should. Is this happening to you as well? Here are some tips to follow.

Also read: Khus Curtain Might Be The Ultimate Summer Hack To Keep Your House Cool

Clean the filter on the AC to remove the dust on it | Image: Freepik

AC filters

The air filters located inside the AC clean the air. If excessive dust accumulates on them, the air cannot flow out into the room effectively.

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What to do: Once a week, open the top panel of your AC, remove the mesh filter, and wash it with clean water. Once it has dried, put it back in place. You will notice the difference yourself.

Air leakage

If your room isn't cooling down even after running the AC, cold air might be escaping from the room. Cold air tends to leak out through the gaps beneath doors or through cracks in windows, while hot air from outside seeps in.

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What to do: Seal the gaps beneath doors by installing a 'door seal' or by stuffing an old cloth into the opening.

Run ceiling fan to circulate the AC's cool wind | Image: Freepik

Ceiling Fan

People often assume that if the AC is running, they should turn off the ceiling fan. However, the truth is that running the fan helps circulate the AC's cool air throughout the entire room much faster.

What to do: Run the ceiling fan at a low or medium speed. This ensures that the cooling reaches every corner of the room evenly, reducing the workload on the AC unit.

Temperature setting