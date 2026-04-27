Khus Curtain Might Be The Ultimate Summer Hack To Keep Your House Cool

As temperatures climb each summer, staying cool without sending your electricity bill soaring becomes a real challenge. In some areas, the extreme heat wave conditions have led to even air conditioners failing to provide relief from the scorching sun. To brave the summer season, many Indian households are now turning to traditional methods, such as using khus curtains. Since modern cooling solutions can be expensive and energy-intensive, traditional methods are making a strong comeback. One such eco-friendly tradition making a strong comeback this season is the khus curtain. On social media, several people have shared their postive experiences with the easy summer hack.

Why khus?

Khus, also known as vetiver, is a fragrant grass whose roots have been used for centuries in Indian households. When woven into thick mats or curtains, khus acts as a natural cooling agent. These curtains are typically hung over windows, balconies, or doorways and work best when paired with a steady flow of air.

Popularly known as ‘natural AC’, khus curtains were historically used in Indian palaces to keep royalty cool as they possess the ability to withstand intense sun. The cooling mechanism is simple yet effective. When khus curtains are sprinkled with water, they retain moisture. As hot air passes through the damp curtain, it cools down before entering the room, creating a refreshing indoor environment. This process is similar to desert coolers but without the need for electricity, making it a sustainable option for households looking to reduce their energy consumption.

Another advantage of khus curtains is their ability to provide a natural fragrance. The earthy, soothing aroma of wet khus instantly uplifts the mood and creates a calming atmosphere indoors. Unlike artificial air fresheners, this scent is subtle, chemical-free, and deeply rooted in Indian tradition.



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Khus curtains are also relatively easy to maintain. Regularly sprinkling water over them is usually enough to keep them effective during peak summer months. They can be cleaned occasionally to remove dust and stored away when not in use. With proper care, these curtains can last for multiple seasons, making them a cost-effective addition to your home.



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This summer hack is perfect for regions where the heat wave and summer conditions are not extremely severe. Even during intense summer, a khus curtain can provide relief in peak afternoons, reducing the dependence on air conditioners.