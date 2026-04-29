How To Clean Dirty And Grimy Kitchen Sink? Know Easy, Household Methods
You can clean your sink effectively by using baking soda, alum, lemon and salt.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
The sink is arguably the most essential fixture in any kitchen. However, kitchen sinks tend to get quite dirty, making the task of cleaning them seem incredibly difficult. If your kitchen sink has also become grimy, you can use simple tricks to restore its cleanliness. These methods ensure that your sink gets cleaned quickly and efficiently.
Ammonia powder
You can use ammonia powder to remove stubborn stains from your sink. Start by taking one cup of water, then add two tablespoons of vinegar to it. Sprinkle this liquid mixture over the sink surface. Next, sprinkle ammonia powder directly over the wet surface. After waiting for 5 minutes, spray the vinegar solution over it once more. Your sink will be sparkling clean.
Use baking soda
You can also clean your sink effectively by using baking soda. To clean the sink, take some baking soda and mix it with water and lemon juice to form a thick paste. Apply this paste to the sink surface. After letting it sit for a while, use a scrubber to scrub away all the stains from the sink.
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Alum (Fitkari)
Alum is another effective remedy for cleaning a dirty sink. Dissolve some alum in water to create a solution. Then, boil this mixture for about 10 minutes. Once cooled, apply this paste-like mixture to the sink surface and spread it evenly. After letting it sit for a short while, use a brush to scrub and clean the sink.
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Lemon and salt
If your sink has become dirty, you can turn to a combination of lemon and salt. To clean a dirty sink, take the peels of 5 to 6 lemons. Grind these peels thoroughly together with some salt to form a paste. Apply this paste to the sink surface, then use a brush to scrub it clean. Your dirty sink will be transformed into a sparkling, shiny fixture.