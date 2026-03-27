How To Keep Your House Cool During Summers?

The summer season has kicked in. The heat has already left people feeling uneasy and this will only worsen as days go by. Some households have even started using air conditioners and coolers. However, even after running these appliances for hours, the house doesn't cool much. By adopting a few smart and simple tips, you can keep your home cool even without relying on air conditioners or coolers.

Keep doors and windows closed during the day

Hot winds typically blow between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm. Keeping windows and doors closed during this period prevents the scorching outside heat from entering the house and getting trapped inside.

Use heavy and dark-coloured curtains

Dark-coloured or blackout curtains effectively block out sunlight. Curtains made of Khas (vetiver) grass or jute are even more effective in keep sunlight or sunrays away.

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Blackout curtains can help keep sunlight away from entering your home during summers | Image: Freepik

Open doors and windows in the evening

After sunset, once the outside temperature has dropped, open windows located on opposite sides of the house. This allows cool air to flow in while expelling the heat accumulated throughout the day. Be mindful as this also increases the risk of mosquitos and other insects entering your home.

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Indoor plants

Plants and trees not only provide oxygen but also absorb heat from the environment, thereby keeping the surroundings cool. You can grow plants like Aloe Vera and Snake Plants inside your home. These help purify and cool the air. Additionally, you can grow Money Plants and Areca Palms in the interiors of your home. Placing these in the corners of a room helps maintain humidity levels.

Indoor plants help in circulating air thus keeping the room cool | Image: Freepik

Use LED lights

Traditional incandescent bulbs generate a significant amount of heat. Replace them with LED lights, which are cool.

Mop the floors of the house

During summers, mopping the floors twice a day with cold water lowers the floor's temperature, making the room feel instantly cooler.

Use white reflective paint