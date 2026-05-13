How To Remove Odour From Bad Smelling Shoes?

Shoes are meant for daily wear and protect our feet from dust and sunlight. However, foul odour emanating from them can be quite bothersome, to those who wear them and to others as well. By adopting a few simple home remedies, you can say goodbye to shoe odour.

Use baking soda

Baking soda is excellent for absorbing moisture and eliminating odours. To use it, simply sprinkle a small amount of baking soda into your shoes, leave it overnight, and shake it out in the morning. The foul odour will vanish.

Sweat and moisture causes odour in shoes | Image: Freepik

Also read: The Ultimate Guide To Staying Fresh In Summer

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Eliminate odour with tea bags

Tea bags also work wonders for removing shoe odours. Save and dry your used tea bags. Whenever needed, place them inside your smelly shoes and leave them overnight. The odour will disappear.

Lemon peels and cloves

The refreshing scent of lemons combined with the antiseptic properties of cloves works effectively to dispel odours. To utilise this remedy, insert two or three cloves into a piece of lemon peel and place it inside your shoes. You will notice the difference within a few hours.

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Keeping shoes in sunlight and ventilated areas will help drive away the bad smell from them | Image: Freepik

Using newspapers and cotton balls

Newspapers and cotton balls are highly effective at absorbing moisture from wet shoes. Simply stuff newspapers into your shoes or place cotton balls inside them. This will help the shoes dry faster and reduce odour.

Sunlight and ventilation are essential