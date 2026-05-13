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How To Remove Odour From Bad Smelling Shoes?

Foul smell emanates from shoes as sweat and moisture remain trapped inside. The ideal way to curb foul smell from shoes is to keep them in the sunlight.

Devasheesh Pandey
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Shoe odour is caused by moisture and sweat
Shoe odour is caused by moisture and sweat | Image: Freepik

Shoes are meant for daily wear and protect our feet from dust and sunlight. However, foul odour emanating from them can be quite bothersome, to those who wear them and to others as well. By adopting a few simple home remedies, you can say goodbye to shoe odour.

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Use baking soda

Baking soda is excellent for absorbing moisture and eliminating odours. To use it, simply sprinkle a small amount of baking soda into your shoes, leave it overnight, and shake it out in the morning. The foul odour will vanish.

Sweat and moisture causes odour in shoes | Image: Freepik

Also read: The Ultimate Guide To Staying Fresh In Summer

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Eliminate odour with tea bags

Tea bags also work wonders for removing shoe odours. Save and dry your used tea bags. Whenever needed, place them inside your smelly shoes and leave them overnight. The odour will disappear.

Lemon peels and cloves

The refreshing scent of lemons combined with the antiseptic properties of cloves works effectively to dispel odours. To utilise this remedy, insert two or three cloves into a piece of lemon peel and place it inside your shoes. You will notice the difference within a few hours.

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Keeping shoes in sunlight and ventilated areas will help drive away the bad smell from them | Image: Freepik

Using newspapers and cotton balls

Newspapers and cotton balls are highly effective at absorbing moisture from wet shoes. Simply stuff newspapers into your shoes or place cotton balls inside them. This will help the shoes dry faster and reduce odour.

Sunlight and ventilation are essential

Exposing your shoes to sunlight is the most natural and effective remedy available to drive away odour. Place your shoes in a shaded area or in mild sunlight for a short while. This will help eliminate both moisture and odour.

Published By:
 Devasheesh Pandey
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