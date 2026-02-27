Updated 27 February 2026 at 17:03 IST
In Pics: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Share First Look Of Son Neer’s Nursery
Parineeti and Raghav designed the nursery as a peaceful retreat, creating a calm and meditative feel from the moment you step inside. They chose a soft, neutral colour palette with classic décor, and avoided bright or loud shades during Neer’s early months.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are cherishing this new chapter of parenthood on October 19, 2025. The actress regularly offers small glimpses into her life as a mother. Most recently, she revealed a special corner she designed for their son, Neer.
Parineeti posted photos of the nursery on Instagram and described what the space means to them. She wrote, “Our little sanctuary for Neer. As first-time parents, we wanted our nursery to feel calm and meditative from the moment you walked in. Soft sunlight, cool breeze, gentle tones, and a quiet, classic aesthetic that feels true to both of us. We never wanted it loud or filled with too many shades for the initial months of Postpartum. Colours and chaos should come after 3 months. Just warmth, healing energy, and a space where the three of us could simply be together. Calm bhajans playing in the background, soft breeze from the window enveloping us – our idea of love. (with a view to die for! I cannot move forward without thanking those who brought this to life. Love and peace, Parineeti and Raghav."
Inside Parineeti Chopra’s son Neer’s nursery
Parineeti and Raghav designed the nursery as a peaceful retreat, creating a calm and meditative feel from the moment you step inside. They chose a soft, neutral colour palette with classic décor, and avoided bright or loud shades during Neer’s early months.
As shown in the video, gentle sunlight fills the room while soothing bhajans play quietly in the background, adding to the natural light and peaceful mood. They keep the windows open to let in a cool breeze, which strengthens the sense of calm and keeps the space connected to nature.
Advertisement
The overall look reflects warmth, healing energy and togetherness, shaping a nurturing environment for both the parents and their newborn.
Also Read: Louis Vuitton's Iconic Monogram Four-Petal Flower Copied From 12th-Century Old Karnataka Temple? Australian Influencer Hints So
Advertisement
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 27 February 2026 at 17:03 IST