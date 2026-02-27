In Pics: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Share First Look Of Son Neer’s Nursery

Parineeti posted photos of the nursery on Instagram and described what the space means to them. She wrote, “Our little sanctuary for Neer. As first-time parents, we wanted our nursery to feel calm and meditative from the moment you walked in. Soft sunlight, cool breeze, gentle tones, and a quiet, classic aesthetic that feels true to both of us. We never wanted it loud or filled with too many shades for the initial months of Postpartum. Colours and chaos should come after 3 months. Just warmth, healing energy, and a space where the three of us could simply be together. Calm bhajans playing in the background, soft breeze from the window enveloping us – our idea of love. (with a view to die for! I cannot move forward without thanking those who brought this to life. Love and peace, Parineeti and Raghav."