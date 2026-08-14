Independence Day 2026: Wishes, Quotes, Messages And Images To Send On India's 80th I-Day

It was on August 15, 1947 that India was declared independent from British colonialism, and the reins of control were handed over to the leaders of the country. India will celebrate its 80th Independence Day on Saturday, August 15, and every nook and corner of the country is filled with fervour as celebrations are about to kick in.

Celebrate India's Independence Day with inspiring quotes from freedom fighters and warm wishes to share with family, friends, and on social media.

Independence Day 2026: Wishes and messages to share on FB, WhatsApp and Instagram

– Wishing you and your family a very Happy Independence Day 2026. May our nation’s spirit of freedom, unity, and progress continue to inspire us all.

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– Here’s to a nation built on courage, resilience, and dreams. Happy Independence Day to you and your loved ones.

– Let us honour the heroes who gave us freedom and work towards a brighter future for India. Happy Independence Day 2026!

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– May the spirit of independence strengthen our resolve to build a prosperous and united nation. Jai Hind!

– May the spirit of freedom inspire you to dream bigger, aim higher, and contribute to a brighter India. Happy Independence Day 2026!

Independence Day 2026: Tricolour and patriotic images to share

Independence Day 2026: Inspiring quotes to mark India's Independence

– "Let new India arise out of peasants’ cottage, grasping the plough; out of huts, cobbler and sweeper.” -Swami Vivekananda

– “The sanctity of law can be maintained only so long as it is the expression of the will of the people.” -Bhagat Singh

– “Citizenship consists in the service of the country.” – Jawaharlal Nehru

– “We are Indians, firstly and lastly.” -BR Ambedkar

– “Swaraj is my birthright, and I shall have it.” -Bal Gangadhar Tilak

– “Long years ago we made a tryst with destiny, and now the time comes when we shall redeem our pledge.” – Jawaharlal Nehru