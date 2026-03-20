Inside Disha Parmar And Rahul Vaidya's New Home In Mumbai

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar bought a new house recently. The couple posted pictures of the Grah Pravesh puja in their new home on social media. They are ready to move into the house with their daughter, Navya, who was born on September 20, 2023.

The singer and actor shared the happy news, along with lovely photos of their Griha Pravesh rituals on Gudi Padwa. Disha wore a mustard yellow suit with statement earrings and styled her hair in a sleek ponytail, while Rahul kept his look simple in blue jeans and a white shirt.

Inside Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar's New Home

The couple did not share many photos of their new home, but the glimpses clearly show that the apartment offers a stunning view through floor-to-ceiling glass windows.

The entrance opens into a spacious living room decorated in pastel tones, with ample ambient and ceiling lighting. From there, the drawing room connects to a well-lit corridor, with rooms on both sides. The interiors are still in progress, as unfinished cabinets without panels are visible in the background.

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Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya also shared a picture showing 'Shubh' and 'Labh' written on one of the doors.

According to reports, Rahul Vaidya bought a new flat in Bandra West for ₹9 crore. The apartment covers over 3,000 square feet and is part of a DLH Group building that offers 3, 4, and 5 BHK units. Reports also state that the singer paid ₹56.37 lakh in stamp duty and ₹30,000 as registration fees.