Lion Safaris In Gujarat: Best Places To Spot The King Of The Jungle In The Wild

Gujarat proudly houses multiple majestic Asiatic lions in a jungle area spread over several acres of land. The king of the jungle, once spread across Asia and the Middle East, is now most commonly found in India and African regions. The dry, deciduous forests of Gujarat provide the perfect habitat for the lions and make it a perfect spot if you’re planning a big-cat adventure. Here are the best safaris where you have a high chance of spotting the majestic king of the jungle in its home.

1. Gir National Park, Gujarat

The heart of Asiatic lion conservation, Gir National Park, offers the highest chances of sightings. With over 600 lions thriving in its dry deciduous forests, the park provides thrilling jeep safaris that also reveal leopards, sambars and rich birdlife.

2. Mitiyala Wildlife Sanctuary, Gujarat

Part of the extended lion landscape, Mitiyala’s peaceful terrain offers an offbeat safari option. Lions often move between Mitiyala and Gir, giving visitors excellent chances of spotting them in a quieter setting.

3. Paniya Wildlife Range, Gujarat

Located within the Gir landscape, Paniya is known for its rugged terrain and minimal crowding. Its mix of grassland and rocky patches creates a raw and thrilling backdrop for lion tracking.



4. Barda Wildlife Sanctuary, Gujarat

A fast-emerging alternative habitat for Asiatic lions, Barda Sanctuary near Porbandar and Jamnagar, has been part of relocation and conservation plans. While sightings are still growing, forest safaris here offer a chance to explore a potential second home for the species.

5. Ambardi Safari Park, Gujarat

Situated in the Amreli district, Ambardi Safari Park is a significant buffer zone where lions roam freely. Jeep safaris here provide a semi-wild setting, making it an excellent addition to the broader Saurashtra lion circuit.



