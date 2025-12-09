Inside Kendall Jenner’s Mountain Home: From Rare Gibson Piano To Quirky Wood-Beamed Ceilings

Kendall Jenner is giving a glimpse into her cosy dream home in the mountains. The 30-year-old model opened the doors to her first “ground-up build” in a new home tour with Architectural Digest. Although the outlet says the property sits in a “top secret mountain location,” it describes the house as Jenner’s “getaway home,” where she escapes the rush of L.A. and spends time with her friends and family.

“One of the most special things about ground-up builds is you’re working on the house for so long and you’re envisioning moments with friends. You’re envisioning what kinda nights and laughs and talks are you going to get into,” she says in the video tour. She also had a clear idea of what she wanted her holiday home to feel like and the style she wanted to follow.

This vision shows most in the large sectional sofa in her living room, which Jenner says she “sit-tested” to make sure it was “perfect” for relaxed hangouts with her friends. She also highlights the books in the room, many of which she “personally” bought from local antique shops. Some sit on the coffee table, while others are placed near the “rare” Gibson piano her friend helped her find.

As she moves into the kitchen, The Kardashians star points out the fireplace tucked into the corner, a suggestion from her mum, Kris Jenner. Kendall says this feature fits perfectly “with the cozy vibes” of the house, adding warmth and charm.

She chose a neutral colour palette for the kitchen but added "fun" touches with the red-and-white chequered floor and the blue oven. As she shows viewers her bedroom, Kendall says she loves waking up in the space, which has reclaimed wooden beams across the ceiling.

She designed her bathroom using some of her favourite colours, which appear in the burgundy walls and the same red-and-white tiles from the kitchen placed in her shower.

The home also includes an “adult bunk bed room” with four large bunks, each with its own window. The 818 Tequila founder says she wanted every bunk to feel like its "own little world" by choosing different fabrics for each one.