What is BloomScrolling? The Happier Cousin Of Doomscrolling

The days of doom scrolling are over. Social media is abuzz with a new trend - BloomScrolling. It is often described as a mood shift from the former trend that caught on after the pandemic. In a world where grim headlines, crisis updates and endless negativity dominate social media, a refreshing trend of bloomscrolling is quietly taking over feeds.

BloomScrolling is the mindful act of consuming uplifting, positive and emotionally nourishing content online. Instead of spiralling into anxiety through back-to-back negative posts, people are now intentionally choosing joy, inspiration and calm while scrolling.

What is the difference between BloomScrolling and DoomScrolling?

BloomScrolling emerged as a counter-movement to doomscrolling, a term that became widely known during the pandemic when users found themselves compulsively reading distressing news. While doomscrolling leaves you feeling overwhelmed and mentally exhausted, BloomScrolling does the opposite — it boosts your mood, reduces stress and helps you reset. It’s about reminding your brain that the online world also holds beauty, kindness and creativity.

What comprises of BoomScrolling?

BoomScrolling is when a person consciously curates their social media feed to make only happy things appear. It can be anything that makes you smile or feel lighter: videos of animals being adorable, wholesome family moments, motivational reels, peaceful travel clips, home-cooking tutorials, or even ASMR art and nature visuals. Users often say that adding a dose of positive content to their feed helps them feel more balanced, especially during moments of emotional fatigue.

One of the biggest reasons BloomScrolling is trending is the shift in how people want to use social media. Instead of engaging in heated debates or doom-laden updates, many now curate their feed to prioritise mental well-being.

BloomScrolling has emerged as a healthy digital habit when practised intentionally. The key is to be conscious of how long you scroll and what kind of content you choose. Setting limits, following positive creators, and unfollowing accounts that make you feel anxious are simple ways to incorporate this trend into your routine.