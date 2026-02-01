Inside Rohit Shetty’s Sea-Facing Home: A 10-Storey Bungalow That Adds To His ₹280 Crore Net Worth

Gunmen fired four rounds outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Juhu apartment building around 12.45 am on Sunday. Police immediately stepped up security outside his home, and Crime Branch officers arrived to record his statement. Shetty was inside the house when the shots rang out, and officials confirmed that the incident caused no injuries.

Rohit Shetty, famous for his action-comedy films and the popular cop universe, lives in the ten-storey Juhu building with his wife Maya, his son Ishan, and his mother. Reports say the family uses the top two floors, while tenants occupy the middle floors.

Reports estimate the Singham maker’s total net worth at around ₹280 crore. Along with his home in Juhu, he also owns a luxury villa in Navi Mumbai, reportedly valued at approximately ₹6 crore.

His 10-storey building in Juhu is one of Mumbai’s most expensive neighbourhoods.

Advertisement

The property serves more than one purpose. The first four floors function as a parking space for his collection of luxury cars. He has rented out the middle floors, while the top two floors form his family residence.

Inside photos of the mansion’s interiors are not publicly available. However, images of his high-end car collection frequently circulate on social media, which is parked inside his house.

Advertisement